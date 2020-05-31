Windham: Careful — that dark bump in the road might be a turtle

I was traveling back through the Sandhills last week, cutting across country from Ainsworth back to North Platte. The rains that we’ve had have made the Sandhills green and lush. There is a lot of water in the hills this year.
Along the way I needed to make a few unplanned stops. I needed to assist a few turtles across the road before they got run over. OK — I’m just a little strange. I know some of you will find that hard to believe.
Turtles just aren’t fast enough to get out of the way of a vehicle traveling 60-plus mph, so they need a little help. In every case, the turtle was a Western painted turtle. These turtle are quite common in the Sandhills and have been here for millennia. To the Lakota Sioux they were known as phatkasa.
I assisted each turtle by getting them to the side of the road. If you do this, make sure that you can do it safely and not hinder traffic and you also need to put the turtle on the side of the road they were headed for. There is a reason they were traveling that direction and if you put them on the wrong side they will just turn around and try to cross the road again. They may not be lucky enough to get any help the next time.
Coincidently, I have had a couple of calls and emails this week from readers asking me about this phenomenon. It is not really a mystery — there are two main reasons why this is happening:
First, it happens to be the mating season for a lot of turtles, including the western painted turtle. Many of the turtles you see are males on the march looking for females; others are females out looking for a good nesting spot. The mating season is a little late this year due to the weather and cooler spring temperatures.
The second reason is that, although the Western painted turtle needs water, it does not need to be immersed in it all the time. They need to get out on dry land, too. High water in the Sandhills due to rains and flooding has caused the turtles to move to high ground.
If you drive up Highway 83 across the Valentine wildlife refuge, you’ll notice a series of short “fences” along the sides of the road. They are there to funnel migrating turtles to culverts that run under the road and help minimize the number of theses creatures that get killed by vehicles. It is an ingenious way to solve the problem and it works quite well.
The western painted turtle may be the best known of Nebraska’s turtles. You’ve probably seen two or three of them sunning themselves on a log in a pond at some point in your life. I think it is one of the most colorful turtles out there. I have always been intrigued by this creature.
It is a medium-sized turtle that can grow to a shell length of 10 inches. Adult females are larger than males, with the males having a longer tail and also longer claws on its front legs. The longer claws are used in mating, primarily to hold on to the female.
Painted turtles prefer slow-moving or still waters with abundant vegetation. They can be found in natural ponds and lakes, farm ponds, creeks and rivers and irrigation ditches. They will eat both plant and animal matter and are very opportunistic.
They will eat insects, mosquito larvae, amphibians and fish and any dead animals they may happen upon. These turtles have one very interesting trait when they eat; it has to be in water to be able to swallow its food.
The top shell or carapace of the painted turtle ranges from olive green to almost black in color and is often coated with algae. The bottom shell of a turtle is called the plastron. It has a distinctive red background and an intricate multi-colored pattern with a dark center section … hence the name “painted turtle.”
The patterns seen on bottom of the shells here are unique — like fingerprints for us. Head and legs are striped with yellow and red. It is no wonder that many of the Native American tribes of the plains used the turtle shell for various decorations.
If you haven’t seen one of these turtles yet, I’m guessing you will before the high water in the hills is over. Keep an eye out for them as you travel.
Doll Flies
I had a young angler send me an email and ask about Doll Flies. He had seen the term in articles and columns, but was not quite sure what they were. Doll Flies should be a staple in your tackle box and have quite a unique history.
A Doll Fly is a small lead head jig that has a painted head and a tuff of marabou tied to it. Most of these jigs are very light weight — 1/32 or 1/64 ounce. They slowly fall through the water and that is what makes them so irritable to fish.
Elmer O. “Doll” Thompson invented the Doll Fly fishing lure. He became an eastern Tennessee fishing legend. His lure was so popular that he started a business and making Doll Flies commercially in 1952. The business ultimately became the Thompson Fishing Tackle Company.
A local outdoor writer named Bob Hodge was quite involved with Thompson and his unique jig and mentioned once in that the Doll Fly became the cornerstone the Thompson Fishing Tackle Company and the company made more artificial baits a day than any other bait manufacturer. At the height of production the company made 75,000 lures per day and a staggering 27.5 million per year.
The original design was made with polar bear hair. Their action was quite different that a marabou hair jig and had a different action. It didn’t lay flat like other jigs. It also looked very different because polar bear hair is translucent and has a natural florescence to it.
When polar bear hunting became highly regulated, Thompson had a special permit that allowed him to import polar bear hair because it was essential to his business depended on it. However, when Thompson died his permit expired.
