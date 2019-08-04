Community Fishing Nights were created by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to introduce or reintroduce families and individuals to the sport of fishing. These events are held at various locations around the state each summer and last Friday evening was North Platte’s turn. Iron Horse Lake was the location, just south of Interstate 80 at exit 177. There were NGPC staff and certified fishing instructors on hand to help people of all ages learn the basics of a fun and relaxing activity.
It was easy to find. Getting to it was a different story. There is a lot of construction activity at the intersection of Eugene and Highway 83. People just had to look for the NGPC Fishing Trailer. As with all of these events, if you don’t have your own fishing equipment, no problem, there is free loaner equipment such as rods, reels and bait was available to participants.
About 40 people eventually showed up and 20 to 25 kids were fishing. Iron Horse Lake has a lot of hungry panfish and a lot of them were being caught. Each time another fish was caught, there was a lot of laughing and squealing. Everyone seemed to be having a good time.
The biggest commotion of the night occurred when someone reeled in a northern red-bellied turtle. The turtle was like a magnet and drew every kid at the event. Each young angler had to see the turtle and maybe touch it. It was a great learning experience.
“We’ve taken our kids to three events like this in the last month,” said Nathan Jacobson of North Platte. “The folks that put these events on are doing a great job.”
The evening was cut short by the weather. A few sprinkles at first, but then a more determined rain began to fall. When the first flash of lightening was seen, everything was done. There will be another time to fish.
Fish skin
This is an interesting item I came across. The next time you are cleaning fish you may think of the fish skin in a different light. In February, Michigan State University veterinarians had to think quick and devised an experimental skin graft for a severely burned dog, Stella, a one-year-old Rottweiler. The dog’s condition was critical when she arrived at the Michigan State University Veterinary Medical Center.
Stella had been trapped in a house fire while her owners were at work. She survived the fire but suffered some severe second and third degree burns over 10 percent of her body. The dog also had serious breathing problems caused by smoke inhalation, and scarred eyes.
Ordinarily, a dog would be put under general anesthesia so that skin grafts can be easily placed onto the affected areas. But that wasn’t a realistic option for her, according to her doctors.
“We had to get creative with her burns because of the significant trauma to Stella’s lungs,” said Brea Sandness, a veterinarian and surgical resident at MSU. “She wasn’t a good candidate for anesthesia because of her respiratory injuries.”
Veterinarians were able to save Stella’s life thanks in part to an innovative technology that uses fish skin to help the body heal itself. So far, Stella is doing well.
Highby sponsorship
Highby Outdoors of Sidney will be sponsoring two young native Nebraska bass fishermen in the 2019 Junior World Bass Championship in North Little Rock, Arkansas, Aug. 8-10. Highby Outdoors is an online retailer of outdoor gear and comprised of a family of dedicated employees, all of whom formerly worked at Cabela’s Inc.
Justin McEvoy and Brennan Teters, both 15 and both from Wahoo, will represent Nebraska in the tournament, which consists of two-person teams made up of anglers age 15 and under. To qualify for the Junior World Bass Championship, an event organized by The Bass Federation, the two-person team must have first won the championship of the state they are representing.
“We are so excited to represent Nebraska in this tournament,” McEvoy said. “I have been fishing my entire life but competing for the title of Junior World Bass Champion has always been a dream of mine.”
“All of us here at Highby Outdoors are super excited to sponsor Justin and Brennan as they pursue their dream of winning the Junior World Bass Championship,” said Highby Outdoors owner Matt Highby. “This is what Highby Outdoors is all about, helping others pursue their outdoor passion. We are a team made up of folks that live and breathe the outdoors and we love every chance we get to help others pursue that passion, especially when it involves the youth.”
McEvoy and Teters will be competing against other two-person teams from approximately 40 other states during the three-day competition. They will be competing for $2,500 each in scholarships. This Junior World Bass Fishing Championship is famous for developing some of the best anglers to hit the water. Many of today’s top professional anglers, including Jacob Wheeler, Shane Lehew and Justin Atkins, took part in this same event when they were starting out.
“All of us at Highby Outdoors would like to wish these young Nebraska anglers the best of luck, not only at this tournament, but also the tournaments that are sure to come in their near future,” Highby said.
Have a great and safe week outdoors.