With the recent break in the frigid temperatures, I just couldn’t resist the temptation to get all camouflaged up and do some small game hunting. Small game species like rabbit and squirrels are perhaps the most under-utilized hunting resources in the state….and their seasons are still on! Squirrel season ends Friday and rabbit runs until Feb. 29. Yep, it is a leap year so we get an extra day in the season.
I really enjoy small game hunting. Years ago I began to do the majority of my small game hunting with .22 caliber pistols and high powered air rifles. Hunting like this is quite challenging and has many of the same elements as bow hunting. It just adds to the challenge of the hunt.
Not that I’m calling for or wishing for more snow, but one of my favorite ways to hunt is after a fresh snow. It is a great way to experience nature. Every hunt tells a story by being able to see tracks and see where an animal has gone.
Not only do you get to get to see the tracks of the animals you’re hunting, but sometimes you get to follow a drama of survival in the wild. Case in point: I once was on the trail of a rabbit through some heavy brush. As I was following the footprints, I noticed another set of footprints that intersected the rabbits and following along as well. It was the track of a bobcat. The cat followed just off to the right of the rabbit’s trail to stay better concealed.
I could see where the bobcat stopped and waited. A few more steps — these were different, spaced wider apart between strides. I found where the bobcat crouched and could see disturbed snow where it landed on top of the rabbit about 10 feet away. There were some paw prints and some marks that I think were made by the bobcat thrashing the rabbit around. The bobcat tracks then lead off into some tall grass, probably where it had its meal.
But back to my hunt — I found a spot where some heavy timber bordered a corn field. I could tell there were squirrels in this section of timber and I could easily see where they had been raiding the corn field. Just inside the screen of vegetation and timber, totally stripped corn cobs littered the ground. This would be a good spot.
The air rifle I carried fired a .177 caliber pellet at roughly 700 feet per second. This was more than adequate for small game up to 20 to 25 yards away. I made myself comfortable at the base of a big cottonwood and began scanning the branches.
It took a few minutes, but a bit of movement finally caught my eye. I slowly moved my hand, dialed up the power on my scope and searched the limbs overhead. A squirrel was twitching back and forth above me. It would expose itself for mere seconds, and then dart back to the other side of the branch. The distance was about 50 feet.
I couldn’t take the shot because there were limbs in the way. A .177 caliber pellet is easily deflected by hitting anything in its path. I waited until the squirrel moved again. This time I had a clear line of fire. I steadied the rifle and settled the crosshairs on my target. A muffled puff of air was the only sound when I pulled the trigger and the squirrel landed in the leaves a few feet from me.
I sat quietly and waited. One thing about an air rifle, it doesn’t make a lot of noise and alert every animal in the area. Movement again drew my attention and I slowly shifted my body to bring the rifle to a shooting position. Another squirrel bounced along a limb to the south of me. My second squirrel of the afternoon was down.
I moved maybe a hundred yards to a new spot in the timber and settled in again. A similar scenario played out within an hour. This is the way the remainder of the afternoon went. I didn’t take my “limit” of squirrel, but I had what I needed.
One of the easiest ways I have found to prepare squirrels is to use the Shake & Bake mixes you find in the grocery store. They are made for chicken and fish, but these mixes work great for squirrels and rabbits, too. Give small game hunting a try.
Year of the Arrow Gun
If you are studying the new items for hunting that are coming out of the S.H.O.T Show, you will see that this must be the year of the arrow gun. What is an arrow gun you ask? Well, it is a high-tech, high power airgun that is designed to launch arrows.
Imagine that the crossbow just took a quantum leap into the future. At this year’s S.H.O.T Show…Crosman, Hatsan, Umarex, FX Airguns and Swivel Machine all introduced airgun that launch arrows up to 600 fps! That is fast for an arrow. Compounds bows only travel in the 400 fps range. A Colt 1911 handgun shooting the .45 ACP fires a bullet at 850-900 fps. Airbows will only get bigger and faster.
One thing is for sure, the debate about airbows and whether they should be allowed for hunting is sure to heat up. I can almost hear the arguments now!
I will have to do some research to see if an airbow would even be legal to use in Nebraska, under current regulations. Remember that debating and gnashing of teeth that went along with allowing crossbows to be legal?
Nebraska game/hunting regulation also tend to lean toward a philosophy and doctrine that says if it isn’t specifically written in the regulations that it can be done, then it is illegal. Here is an example: If an alligator showed up in the South Platte River, it would be illegal to hunt and kill it because it does not have a season on it with the current regulations.
What do you think of airbow? Send me and email and let me know.
