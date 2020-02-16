Windham: Fishing right after ice out is one of my favorites

I think the period immediate after ice comes off the water is one of the best times to go fishing. Sure, it is a bit cold, but the fish become active and they can be hungry after being locked up in a dark world.
Darkness under the ice can inhibit catching prey. As ice and snow melts from the surface the light penetrating the water gets fish moving and warmer water temperatures near the surface and in the shallows will increase the metabolism of fish, so they began to eat more.
One of my favorite species to go after is channel catfish. I tend to use cutbaits at this time of year. The best cutbait is whatever winterkilled fish you can find washing up on shore, usually shad.
I look for shallow protected bays on the northeast side of a body of water. This generally gets the most sun and therefore the most warming effect. If it has some underwater structure around, all the better.
Watch the wind — it can drive food items to certain parts of a lake. Try to put as many of these factors in your favor and you’ll have a better chance of catching catfish this time of year.
All species of fish are attracted to warmer water this time of the year, even if the difference is just a degree or two warmer, fish will migrate to it. Fish will cruise around in that warmer water gorging on winterkill shad and anything else they can find.
This type of catfishing doesn’t require any special gear. You will need a basic spinning rod, some 10 to 14 pound test line, some larger hooks and your set. Cast your bait out into still water that is three or so feet deep and wait a few minutes.
I love catfishing in these periods for two reasons;
» The meat of a catfish from cold water is firm, flakey and tastes great.
» They are generally big fish.
There is a lot of good-natured ribbing between me and my regular fishing partners when it comes to the size of the catch. I can’t help but rub it in a bit when they have a few legal walleye and I have one fish bigger that their total. Can you remember the last time you caught a 12 to 15 pound walleye?
Bald eagles
I’ve noticed a few more bald eagles in the area. With most of the lakes in the region opening up there are a lot of winter-killed fish around the shorelines. Eagles are not bashful at all about feasting on these fish. I saw a mature and an immature bald eagle on the Newberry by-pass on the east side of town. As I came over the railroad viaduct, I spotted the eagle on what was left of the ice.
If you enjoy watching eagles, now is the time to get out and do a little exploring. If you can’t get out, check out these links. I found four live-streaming cams that you may enjoy. One even features some newly hatched downy nestlings, two others showing eagles incubating eggs at different stages of development, and one pair that are still nest building. Enjoy:
» Southwest Florida Eagle Cam: The pair of Bald Eagles at this nest in southwest Florida already has week-old downy nestlings to check out hdontap.com/index.php/video/stream/southwest-florida-bald-eagles.
» Oklahoma Eagle Cam: This pair is incubating two eggs in their large tree nest at Sequoyah National Wildlife Refuge near Vian, Oklahoma. The overhead angle of this nest camera is especially interesting at suttoncenter.org/live-bald-eagle-nest-camera.
» Minnesota Bald Eagle Cam: Check out the snow on this Minnesota nest, this northern pair of Bald Eagles is already incubating eggs, with the first egg laid last Thursday. See dnr.state.mn.us/features/webcams/eaglecam/index.html.
» Catalina Island Eagle Cam: This Bald Eagle pair is nest building at their cliff point nest site above Two Harbors on the remote Island of Santa Catalina, off the coast of Los Angeles. You can also see ocean and island views at explore.org/livecams/bald-eagles/bald-eagle-two-harbors.
Brule Gun Show
We are one week away — mark your calendar for Feb. 22-23. The Brule Gun Show will be at the Brule Activity Center, Eighth and Oak streets. Doors will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Remember, this is Mountain time.
Admission is $5 per person for a one day pass and $4 for both days. Lunch will be available on the premises. You may buy, sell, trade or just look at some of the displays.
There will be a raffle for a CZ Drake, over/under 12 gauge shotgun. The shotgun has 3-inch chambers, 28-inch barrels and five choke tubes to cover just abut any type of hunting situation.
You can call 308-233-2501 for more information.
Archery tournament
The D&N Event Center will be the site of the Nebraska Archery in the Schools Program on Feb. 29. The tournament is open to all NASP participating schools. You can find more information and register for the event at outdoornebraska.gov/nasp.
