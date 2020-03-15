Windham: Getting ready for the spring turkey season

Sandhill cranes are back in the valley and that means it is springtime in Nebraska. Are you getting the urge to hunt turkey yet? You can bet I am! I was watching a flock of turkeys this week and several toms of the spring in full strut. The bug has bitten me! It is time to get your gear ready for the season.
Archers may go into the field March 25. There is a special youth shotgun season that opens April 11 and all other shotgunners can begin hunting April 18. All of the spring turkey seasons run until May 31, which makes this one of the longer Nebraska hunting seasons on the calendar. Couple that with the fact that shooting hours are 30 minutes before sunrise to sunset and you can spend a lot of time in the field hunting turkeys.
Nebraska turkey hunters will again be able to take three male or bearded female turkeys in the spring season, but only one bird per permit. Biologists think that about 10 percent of female turkeys have beards.
Permits will cost $30 for residents, $109 for non-residents. You may purchase up to three permits for the spring season. Habitat stamps are $25.
Nebraska has a couple of special items of significance pertaining to its youth hunting for spring turkeys. First, the price of a youth permit is only $8. This is gaining national attention. The other unique item is that there is no minimum age for a young hunter. According to the regulations, a hunter under the age of 12 must be directly supervised by another hunter 19 years of age or older with a valid Nebraska hunting permit. Turkey hunting is a great way to introduce newcomers to the sport. If you can, take a kid hunting with you this spring. It can be very rewarding.
One question I often get about this time of year is what kind of shotgun to use for turkey hunting. It really doesn’t matter what make or model shotgun you use, you just have to be able to put your shot on target. The legal requirements are that you can use any shotgun, 10 gauge or smaller, with shot size from 2 to 7 ½.
The gauge of the shotgun is a personal matter. If you don’t like the recoil of a 12 gauge, try a 20 gauge. I’ve killed turkeys with everything from 10 gauge to .410 and each shotgun killed the bird just as dead.
The key is finding the right shotshell and choke combination that can consistently put pellets in the vital zone of a turkey. I recommend that you try different shells from various manufacturers. Even if you use the same shotgun and choke, you’ll probably find that a Remington #6 shotshell patterns differently than a Federal #6 shotshell.
Get yourself a good turkey target, one that shows the vital areas of a tom, and start practicing at the distance you think you may shoot when hunting. It takes time, but shoot at each target only one time. That way you can really see what your pattern is doing. Shoot at different distances, too. This will also tell you the maximum distance you can take a successful shot.
You may find that your shotgun is not shooting exactly where you point it. The bulk of the pattern may bit a bit off center — high, low, left or right of where you aim. This is not uncommon. If your shotgun has a vent rib, it is easy to attach a set of sights that can be adjusted for windage and elevation. This will solve the problem. Now is the time to get out and practice.
The second most common question I get is where to find turkeys. Many people think hunters concentrate on spring mating activities, but I think it is more productive to focus on feeding activities. Turkeys eat a wide range of foods including grasses, wild flowers, insects, grapes, cherries, mast crops like acorns, pine nuts, juniper berries and new growth agricultural crops.
Early in the spring turkeys often feed heavily on leftover grain in agricultural fields. Once the weather warms and new green growth appears they will begin feeding in pastures, river bottoms, hayfields and pastures.
Think about this for a minute. If the majority of hens and young birds are focusing of feeding, where do you think the toms will be? They will be hanging around the edges of feeding sites trying to attract a hen. Find the feeding sites and you will find most of the gobblers.
Good luck to everyone who is hunting turkeys this spring. There is no shortage of turkeys in Nebraska, so you have a good chance of bringing home a nice tom.
Fishing clinic
The Lincoln County Bassmasters club will be hosting a Bass n’ Basics clinic at the D&N Event Center from 2 to 5 p.m. today. No pre-registration needed.
There is no cost to attend and the event is open to all kids age 5 to 13. Attendees will receive instructions in casting, knot tying, how to put bait on a hook, learn about different types of lures and techniques on fishing. There will also be a casting contest and prizes. For more information, you can contact Kent Priel at 308-539-1419.
Gun show
Mark you calendar for the Hastings Gun Show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 21 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 22. The site will be the Adams County Fairgrounds, 947 South Baltimore, Hastings.
Admission is $5 per day, kids 12 and younger enter free. For Information, call Jim Price 402-462-0103 or 402-845-2009 or huskersjp@yahoo.com.
Cranes and snow
I had a reader ask what will happen with the cranes and the snow we had recently — probably not much. Cranes are not strangers to weather like this. If the snow gets too deep for them to find food, they might go back south until they can find open ground on which to feed. They would be back as soon as the snow cover here melted away. I don’t think there is much of a chance that they would cut their visit short and fly on to their arctic nesting grounds. They need the protein and grains they find here to put on weight and get them ready for the next leg of their migration.
