Windham: Having success at spring turkey hunting

Nebraska’s spring shotgun season for turkeys opened yesterday. I only know of a few hunters who went out and I haven’t heard back from them yet. I know there are a lot of birds out there, and if you are seriously hunting, you should be able to get a nice gobbler. The majority of turkey hunters I know personally are staying home and waiting for their COVID-19 sequestration to be over. There will be other seasons.
I was not in the field for opening day, and I can’t remember a year in the last quarter of a century where that has happened. At this point in my hunting career, the hunting camp with my friends is perhaps more important than the actual hunt itself. The COVID-19 situation prevented several of my regular hunting partners to travel and thus, our camp was postponed. That was a big bummer!
All of this did get me to thinking about past turkey hunts and one hunt in particular. It took place seven years ago and the gentleman involved has become one of my best hunting partners. Thad McCall of Bellevue was a new hunter in my camp, and new to hunting western Nebraska as well.
I became acquainted with McCall through his brother who had been here in Nebraska on business. He knew his brother was an avid hunter and also figured we would hit it off and have a good time hunting together. He was right. After 18 months or so, and many emails and phone calls, he finally made it to camp.
“I wanted to hunt somewhere new. I have never hunted any where along the Platte rivers before,” McCall said. “I just thought it would be something different.”
“I was kind of surprised,” McCall continued. “I didn’t think the river bottom would be that thick. When you see it from the interstate for several hundred miles on your way to Colorado, it does not look that substantial — just some cottonwood trees. I was impressed at how rugged it is.”
McCall left camp before dawn and hunted the morning, but didn’t get a shot. Saturday evening would prove to be different. He found a spot on the edge of the heavy timber on an island about a half-mile from camp. He was hunkered down in some low brush along a small dry channel of the river and listening.
“I was surprised at how spread out and far apart the toms sounded,” McCall said. “Back east where I hunted in the Missouri River bluffs, the birds seem to stay grouped pretty tight. You hear multiple gobblers challenging each other all day long.”
About 6 p.m., several toms began talking. McCall could tell the birds were searching for one another and getting closer together. He listened and waited. He had a good field of view along the dry channel. He had picked this spot because there were lots of turkey tracks. Turkeys regularly moved through this area.
It wasn’t long before McCall’s peripheral vision picked up movement. Several hens were trotting toward him down the dry channel. He readied his shotgun. A couple of jakes followed the hens. Then he saw a tom and it was on the run, too.
“I saw one of the gobblers I’d been hearing and focused on him. I had to sit up and swing a little to my left to shoot as he ran by me, but I got off the shot,” McCall said.
And a good shot it was. McCall had a 20-pound gobbler with nearly a 10-inch beard, a classic western Nebraska trophy bird. I remember there was just a bit of celebrating in camp that night. Hunting memories are great.
Turkey calling
Calling is an integral part of spring turkey hunting. In the spring you try to capitalize on the mating drive of a tom. He is calling to attract a hen or to let another tom in the area that it is his domain and he will fight to defend it. The key is finding a sound that a gobbler will respond to and think that you are either a hen or the interloper he will fight. You can make different sounds with your different calls and entice him to come closer.
You need to find several calls — box calls, stick and slate calls or diaphragm calls — that you can use well and imitate the sounds of both a hen and a gobbler. The situation you find yourself in will dictate which kind of call you need to make. Do you need to attract a hen, or send out a challenge to a tom that is on the prowl?
The reason I say you need several different types of calls is that I believe turkeys are unique individuals, and they recognize different voices just like we do. Turkey calls produce different sounds, pitch and frequencies, so each call sounds a bit different. You can use this to your advantage.
And like us, some “voices” sound better to a gobbler than others. If one call isn’t getting him to talk, try another call. You can tell how well a tom likes your sound by how quickly he gobbles back to you after you call. Learn to work and use several calls and carry them with you in the field. Practice on “the real thing” any time you can — it will pay off.
The weather forecast for the rest of the weekend is great. Get out and enjoy some time outside.
