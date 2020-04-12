Windham: I’ve never even heard of that caliber

That is the response I get most of the time when I tell people I have a .275 Rigby. I’ve always been fascinated with this cartridge since I read about it being one of the favorite rifles of Walter Dalyrmple Maitland “Karamojo” Bell on his African safaris. More on Karamojo Bell in a minute.
I purchased my rifle from an estate sale in southern England, Yarmouth, on the Isle of Wight, to be precise. I got lucky on this one. This rifle was made by England Firearms Company Limited in Bridgewater, England. Not many rifles of its kind have made it to North America.
When it was made, back in the late 1970s, it served a market primarily of European big game hunters who went to Africa. The rifle was designed to look very similar to the Weatherby Mark V rifles of the day. Fine woods, excellent checkering, highly polished bluing, white line spacers, high gloss finishes on the stocks, fine craftsmanship and accuracy was the hallmark of both rifles, although the Weatherby is likely the better rifle.
Here in America we were familiar with the name Weatherby. Roy Weatherby was the rifle maker for the famous. Clients included John Wayne, Jimmy Doolittle, Joe Foss, Roy Rogers, Gary Cooper to name a few. This was back in the day when political correctness had not stripped manliness from our culture.
While England Firearm Company did supply rifles to Europe’s elite, they definitely had a more colloquial cliental. They carried these rifles to all parts of the globe and harvested all manner of medium-sized game on every continent.
In time, the .275 Rigby became very popular with hunters. It may be one of the best deer and antelope cartridges ever created. Even Jack O’Conner, the famed gun writer from the 1950s to the 1970s, who pioneered hunting just about anything that moved with a Winchester .270, loved the .275 Rigby as well.
However, the .275 Rigby will forever be associated with Walter Dalyrmple Maitland “Karamojo” Bell and John Rigby & Sons rifles. Bell was one of the greatest ivory hunters to walk the plains of Africa. Karamojo Bell earned his moniker because of his safaris and exploits in the then remote wilderness of north Eastern Uganda during the golden years of the ivory trade.
Bell loved the .275 Rigby and was a superb marksman. He became famous for perfecting the brain shot on elephants. He dissected the skulls of each elephant he killed and made a careful study of its anatomy. He became so familiar with the anatomy of the elephant’s skull that he could accurately predict the path of a bullet fired from any angle in order to reach the brain.
Bell took 1,011 elephants in his career with his .275 Rigby; a caliber that some hunters may consider only moderate for white-tailed deer.
Not only did Bell hunt elephants, he also hunted just about every other game animal of the African plains, not for sport, but to feed all the people involved on his safaris. That number could be from 75 to 100 people at a time, depending on how many supplies they needed to carry and how long the safari would be. That required a lot of meat and Bell’s .275 Rigby supplied it.
Another rifle that Bell was fond of and carried with him was a British Enfield chambered in the famous .303 cartridge. This was the standard rifle and cartridge for the British Army for over 100 years.
On one safari Bell’s group ran into a Zulu war party. The Zulu were not happy about this incursion into their territory. Things were getting tense when Bell abruptly announced that he was going to hunt some meat. He saw a herd of zebra headed his way and would pass the camp 150 to 200 yards away.
African hunters say that zebra may be one of the toughest animals to bring down. They are tremendously strong animals. Bell was about to make a statement.
Bell shouldered his Enfield while the Zulu chieftain watched. He cycled 10 shots through the rifle in short order and downed 10 zebras. He turned and offered the zebra to the chief as payment, a trespass fee of sorts, to allow him and his party safe passage through Zulu lands.
The chieftain was somewhat stunned and his attitude immediately changed. He understood the significance of what he had just witnessed and decided that he would rather be friends with Bell than face this “magical shooter,” as the Zulu referred to Bell after this incident.
Besides looking good, my rifle is topped with a 3-by-9 Leopold scope. As the old saying goes, I hope this rifle shoots as good as it looks. I am anxiously waiting to get to the range. I definitely like this rifle, but it would be a much more “classic” piece if it were a Rigby rifle. Oh, well. It will give me something to strive toward. There’s no law against owning two .275s!
And now the secret: The .275 Rigby and the 7mm Mauser happen to be the same cartridge. How can that be?
By the 1920s the world was getting back to some semblance of normal and European hunters were going back to Africa and Asia. The 7mm Mauser was becoming extremely popular with many hunters worldwide.
However, you need to remember that this period of history was just after World War I and the British public still had a less than favorable attitude toward Germans and anything associated with them.
So John Rigby, being a savvy businessman as well as a great rifle maker, simply changed the name of the cartridge from 7mm Mauser to .275 Rigby. And thus the legacy began.
Enjoy the outdoors. Stay safe and well.
