Windham: I was always going to get to this when I had time

Have you said this recently? It has probably been one of those things that was on your list, but there never seemed to be time to get to it. Cleaning your guns may seem like a chore, but it is necessary. Now that you probably have some extra time due to coronavirus social distancing or quarantine protocols, let’s get it done.
Since you have some extra time, you have no excuse not to do a deep cleaning on your rifle, shotgun or pistol. I mean stripping it down beyond the basic pieces you routinely clean after a trip into the field. I am talking about things like pulling out the bolt and bolt carrier on your pump or auto shotgun, or your semi-auto rifle.
Strip your bolt down to the firing pin and springs. If you have never done this before, there are lots of YouTube videos out there that can show you how it is done. Not only will you have a thoroughly cleaned gun when you’re done, but you will probably have leaned something new — always a good thing.
Semi-auto rifles are very similar in their bolt designs and disassembly. If you can get one stripped down to its individual components, you can do the other.
Bolt-action rifles present a little more challenge. The bolt is basically a hollow tube. Inside the tube is the firing pin and the firing pin spring. When the bolt is assembled the firing pin spring is under a lot of tension. Be careful.
You generally need a special tool to hold the bolt in place and be able to turn the bolt handle and not have everything fly apart. Been there, done that and spent the next hour hunting for the parts that flew out.
For those of you who have an original, World War II issue grade Model 98 Mauser, you will see a metal plug in the shoulder stock with a small hole in it. This is for bolt disassembly. The Germans had some great ideas when it came to being able to clean and maintain their rifles in the field.
One last comment on gun cleaning: Before you reassemble everything, make sure you also clean the inside of your receiver/action. Clean all the machined channels and rails that the bolt or other parts glide on. These places need cleaning and lubed too for everything to work like new.
Uncommon birds
If you enjoy the outdoors and watching birds, this is a great time of the year for you. Waterfowl are migrating north, cranes are doing the same thing, many non-game and song birds are moving north and there are quite a few eagles in the area. You can get a neck ache just trying to track everything flying near you.
I noticed one migration traveler recently on a small pond just east of North Platte. It was a lesser scaup. When pronounced, it rhymes with top. It is also called the little blue bill or broadbill. This duck species flies as far south as Central America during the winter.
The origin of the name may come from the bird’s preference for feeding on scalp, a Scottish word for clams, oysters and mussels. These ducks will also eat crayfish, aquatic insects, aquatic grasses, wild celery and wild rice.
The lesser scaup has been the most abundant and widespread of the diving ducks in North America. However, their numbers have been trending down in recent years.
Scaup are also one of the more attractive ducks. The neck, breast and upper mantle are glossy black. Their sides are white and the feathers on their backs have a “wavy” look to them. Their flanks have an olive brown coloration. The tail shows lots of black.
The bill of the drake is what gives this species one of its common names. It is a light blue-gray. The eyes are yellow. The color combinations give this duck quite a distinctive look.
If you enjoy photography, now is also a good time to get some pictures of birds that are not seen in this area the rest of the year. They are only here during the spring migration period. Some of my favorites are the common loon, trumpeter swan and the osprey. I can spend hours taking pictures of these birds. For the best pictures, I’d recommend a lens in the 300mm to 400mm (6-power to 8-power) range to reach out and get your pictures.
Binoculars and spotting scopes can also help you see birds with great detail. Get the best binoculars or scope your budget will allow. You will be happy that you spent that extra few dollars.
Enjoy this time of the year. These birds will be gone soon — off to their nesting grounds and we won’t see them for a while.
Deep dish tortilla pie
Cooking is always a fun activity for me. Now that I’m doing more cooking at home, I thought I’d share a recipe that you might try.
This is a very easy camp recipe that I’ve served my camping partners for years, and they keep asking for more. A 12-inch Dutch oven works well for this meal.
4 pounds of ground meat (beef, venison, elks, antelope all work well)
1 large bottle (64 oz.) Pace Picante Sauce
2 pounds of shredded cheese (the Mexi-Blend style works great)
1 large bag of flour tortillas
1 small tub (8 oz.) of sour cream
Light 20 charcoal briquettes. When ready, separate into two equal piles. Brown the meat in the bottom of your Dutch oven. Remove roughly half of the meat and set off to the side. Pour on about 1/3 bottle of picante sauce. Layer on about a pound of cheese. Cover with tortillas and add most of the meat you have left. Cover with more picante sauce and cheese. Cover with more tortillas. Add the remaining meat, cheese, picante sauce on top and cap off with the sour cream.
Keep your Dutch oven on the coals, place lid on the oven and add 10 coals to the top of the lid. Cook for 15 to 20 minutes or until all the cheese has melted. Enjoy.
