Windham: Is it time for ice fishing yet?

I spent some time driving along on Interstate 80 this week. Many of the Interstate lakes have some skim ice on them. That means ice fishing is not that far off, but we are not ready for any attempts yet. I want the ice fishing season to get here and I know other hard water anglers are getting anxious, too. We need to be patient. More cold weather will come and there may be enough ice to get out on a lake.
So, how thick does ice have to be to be safe? Ask that question to five different people and you’ll get at least four different answers. Personally, I prefer to have a minimum of 5 inches of ice before I start feeling comfortable on the ice by myself. My philosophy on ice fishing: More is better.
According to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission guide on ice fishing, it takes at least 3 inches of clear, blue lake ice to support a single angler. At five inches of ice, you can have several anglers standing on the ice, but not all grouped around the same hole. They go on to say 8 inches of ice will support a snowmobile.
Looking at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers page on ice thickness, located at rivergages.mvr.usace.army.mil/WaterControl/Districts/MVP/Reports/ice/ice_load.html, you’ll see that 2 inches of ice will hold a single person on foot. Three inches will hold several people walking in a straight line or a snowmobile. Seven inches will support a small vehicle.
Another term you hear when talking about ice is the type of ice that has formed. For example, blue ice is considered good ice. But what is blue ice? The term “blue ice” originated with arctic explorers for use in defining glacial ice. Blue ice is the ice that results from snowfall after snowfall where the lower layers get compressed by the weight of the snow above it. It appears very clear because all the air bubbles have been squeezed out of it.
On a lake, the “blue ice” forms when there are extreme cold temperatures and little wind. The ice molecules are large in this kind of ice development and by being larger they are stronger. The blue color comes from the ability of the ice to scatter, or diffuse, light so to the human eye it looks blue.
Most of the ice we see formed on Nebraska waters would fit more into the category of gray ice. The gray color comes from thousands of tiny air bubbles being trapped in the ice. These air bubbles, even though they are quite small, represent voids or openings in the ice. This means that it is not a solid sheet of ice and is weaker and has less lateral strength.
Here are a few other considerations when determining whether ice is safe to venture out on:
» Steady sub freezing temperatures — the colder it is for longer periods of time results in a better ice formation and “stronger” ice.
» Calm days and nights allow ice to form quicker and become stronger.
» Heavy snows or rain can hinder the formation of good ice.
» Vegetation along shorelines generally results in thinner ice because green leaves absorb heat from the sun. Avoid these areas when possible.
» Underwater springs, feeder creeks or aquifers that put water into the lake can create localized weak ice.
» Moving water causes thinner ice. If there is a current under the ice, such as in a river, be very cautious.
The only way to know if the ice is safe is to test it for yourself — and test it often. One of the quickest and easiest ways I’ve found to check ice thickness is with my cordless drill, a ¾-inch wood bit and an extension for the drill bit. It doesn’t take but a few seconds to drill down into the ice and know what you are standing on. I also use my cordless drill to set anchors for my ice fishing tent. It is one of the best tools I’ve added to my ice fishing gear!
Always be cautious when going out on the ice and have a safe ice fishing season.
Permits
Your hunting, fishing and park entry permits expire at midnight on December 31. You can get your new permits now by going online to ngpc-permits.ne.gov/NGPC-PS/faces/public/welcome.
You will need the new permits Jan. 1 to continue your outdoor pursuits. To use the words of an old commercial, don’t leave home with them.
Boat registrations
Boat registrations in Nebraska are issued for three years and expire on Dec. 31 of their last year of viability. Have you checked your boat registration lately?
Nebraska boat owners must obtain new registrations from their county treasurer. For more information about boating requirements, pick up a copy of the NGPC Boating Guide or go to outdoornebraska.org/boating.
I hope you finish out 2019 in fine fashion and have good luck with all your outdoor endeavors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.