Windham: Late season anterless hunt with AR-style rifles

Happy New Year and welcome to 2020, and I hope you will have a great year in the outdoors in all respects. Now, what will you do to begin your new year? My new year will begin with the Nebraska Later Anterless Season hunt. I spent some time in the field recently, scouting for deer.
This season is designed to take the breeding component of the white-tailed herd out of the equation. Thinning out the doe population is the best and most cost-effective way to control overall deer numbers. As an ethical hunter, I want to do my part to help manage deer populations.
Since this is not a season for trophy hunting, I typically use this time to facilitate one of three different hunting scenarios:
» To “test” new firearms that have been sent to me.
» To hunt with firearms I have “rehabilitated.”
» To introduce others to a different way of hunting.
This year’s hunt will fall into category No. 3. We will be hunting with rifles that have not been typical for many hunters — AR platform rifles. While the mainstream media depicts these “black rifles” as some kind of scourge on mankind, they are actually very practical hunting guns. They are reliable, low recoil and can probably “fit” more hunters than any other rifle design.
I have been scouting a property for an upcoming camp where one of my core group hunting buddies and I will be looking to put a little more venison in the freezer. The landowner has a preponderance of does and was happy to let me put together a crew to thin out the numbers.
Joe Arterburn, a friend and writer with Field & Stream, is on the hunt and one of the reasons we are using AR-style rifles. As an outdoor magazine writer, Arterburn gets to field test new guns. Last fall, Savage Arms sent him one of their Modern Sporting Rifles, the MSR-15 Valkyrie, chambered in the new .224 Valkyrie cartridge.
The MSR 15 Valkyrie was developed to get maximum performance from Federal’s .224 Valkyrie cartridge. The .224 is a little more powerful cartridge than the standard AR-15 5.56x45 or .223 round. The .224 Valkyrie can deliver supersonic velocities past 1,300 yards, provide extremely flat trajectories and match accuracy. The MSR 15 Valkyrie rifle comes with a 5R rifled upgraded 18-inch barrel.
“I’ve been very impressed with this rifle,” Arterburn said. “I had it sighted it in at 100 yards before going to Wyoming to hunt antelope. With this cartridge, a zero at 100 yards will still be zeroed at 300 yards. It is fast and flat shooting. When we got to where we planned to hunt, I double-checked the rifle by shooting at rocks on the side of a hill about 300 yards away. It was still good to go.”
Arterburn told me he took an antelope at 370 yards with the rifle.
Thad McCall of Bellevue was shooting a Palmetto State Armory AR-10 that he built. The AR-10 looks very similar to an AR-15, but fires the venerable .308 cartridge.
Me, I was using a Windham Weaponry AR-15. How could I pass up an opportunity to use a rifle with my family’s name on it?
Our first night in camp, McCall harvested two does right at dusk. He got both from his blind, seconds apart. One doe was at 60 yards and the other at 75.
The second evening, Arterburn spotted a big doe ghosting just inside the reline. The range was 167 yards. Arterburn put his crosshairs where he wanted and squeezed the trigger. The .224 Valkyrie covered the distance to the target almost instantly and the doe fell in her tracks.
We have a couple more days in camp, but I’d say the AR-style rifles are a great hunting choice. I’ve got to get back to hunting. I’ll keep you posted on this hunt.
Hunting evolution
How long have humans been hunting for their food? A new discovery by anthropology professor Henry T. Bunn at the University of Wisconsin says humans have been hunting for some 2 million years. Bunn presented his findings at an annual meeting of the European Society for the Study of Human Evolution in Bordeaux, France, according to a report from The Guardian in England.
“We know that humans ate meat 2 million years ago,” Bunn said. “What was not clear was the source of that meat. However, we have compared the type of prey killed by lions and leopards today with the type of prey selected by humans through history. This study showed that humans could not have been taking kills from other animals or eating those that had died of natural causes.”
Bunn studied a huge, ancient butchery site in the Olduvai Gorge in Tanzania. The evidence there shows that our human ancestors brought wildebeests, antelopes and gazelles there to strip the meat from the bones to eat about 1.8 million years ago. Humans were butchering adult large antelope in their prime and older small antelope species. In contrast, it was found that wild predators like lions and leopards during the same time period preferred older specimens of the large antelope species, and adults in their prime of the smaller antelope species.
“For all the animals we looked at, we found a completely different pattern of meat preference between ancient humans and other carnivores, indicating that we were not just scavenging from lions and leopards and taking their leftovers. They were picking what we wanted and were killing it.” Bunn said.
Bunn speculated that these Homo habilis probably hunted by waiting in trees until antelopes or gazelles passed by, then thrust a spear at point-blank range or dropped out of the tree and speared the animal simultaneously. You know, they did make hunting deer with a spear legal in Nebraska. Anyone want to try this with me?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.