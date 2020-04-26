Windham: Life is too short to put up with an ugly trigger

An old master sergeant friend and one time rifle coach told me this once during a target match. I had commented on how smooth the trigger was in his Springfield Match Grade M-1 Garand.
“Yep, life is too short to put up with an ugly trigger,” he said as he looked through the spotting scope at my target 300 yards down range.
A good trigger makes a big difference for most shooters who strive for accuracy. Installing a new trigger won’t make your rifle any more accurate, but it will make you a better shooter and you will become more accurate.
A poorly tuned trigger — one that is too stiff, gritty or has an inconsistent breaking point — will make accurate shooting almost impossible. If your rifle’s trigger has any of these symptoms you will unconsciously focus on the trigger pull and lose focus on your target. A good trigger makes all the difference.
I’m rebuilding a ’98 Mauser action right now and I’m putting in a new trigger assembly. The original trigger felt like I was trying to drag a cinder block across a concrete driveway. It was terrible! Something had to be done.
So, how do you go about improving or upgrading a trigger in a rifle you like, but don’t want to sell or trade off? There are two ways to cope with this dilemma:
» Take the rifle to a good gunsmith and have him/her rebuild, hone, lap or polish the existing trigger, which can come with a price tag about equal to the cost of the rifle, or
» Replace the trigger with an aftermarket assembly.
I have done this on many rifles and I have almost always replaced my triggers with Timney Triggers.
Timney has been making triggers since 1946. It is an American-owned family business and everything is made in America. Every trigger they make has a simple guarantee: Timney proudly guarantees each and every trigger they build for life. They will repair or replace your trigger if it becomes damaged or defective, at no charge, or replace it. You can’t get much better than that.
Replacing a trigger assembly it not difficult. With Timney designs, you don’t need to be a gunsmith or a machinist. If you can operate a screwdriver and/or an Allen wrench, you can replace your own trigger. Pretty simple.
Timney makes replacement triggers for literally hundreds of firearms. They make triggers specifically for hunting, target and competition shooters. Check out their website at timneytriggers.com. The cost of a Timney Trigger is reasonable and will average in the in the $150 to $200 range, but well worth it if you intend to keep and use the rifle. Think about this option the next time you are not satisfied with the way your rifle is shooting.
Camp recipes
Cooking is still an outdoor activity that we can do! Since it is the spring turkey season, this might be a good time to offer this recipe. This recipe is camp tested and approved — and you know how critical campmates can be.
Jack Daniels turkey
This is one of my favorite recipes for wild turkey and it is tailor made for hunting camps.
1 wild turkey (cleaned and dressed)
1 cup of Jack Daniels whiskey (and maybe one for the cook)
4 cups of brown sugar
3 cups of soy sauce
Mix whiskey, brown sugar and soy sauce. Skin and quarter the turkey into grill sized pieces. Boil the turkey pieces for 10 minutes. Place turkey pieces in a deep pan or bowl and pour whiskey, sugar, soy sauce mix over them. Add just enough water to cover the pieces.
Let turkey marinade in this mixture in a refrigerator or cooler for about 8 hours, turning occasionally. Remove pieces from marinade and grill over a “medium heat” charcoal fire (save the marinade mix to use during the cooking). Turn turkey pieces about every 5 minutes. Dip pieces in the marinade mix between turns.
Serve this over a bed of wild rice and your campmates will love it! You should be able to feed four hungry hunters very well with this recipe.
Campfire pizza bread
This one of the best recipes I’ve created to get kids involved in outdoor cooking. It is one of those camp recipes that seems to amaze people, yet it is so easy to make. For those not initiated to camp cooking, it looks like magic to anyone who has never seen it prepared.
1 hoagie bun
2 tablespoons of spaghetti sauce
1⁄8 Cup of shredded cheddar cheese
6-8 slices of pepperoni
Cut the hoagie bun in half — lengthwise, like a hotdog bun.
Dig out a little bread from the bun to create a void (make it look like a canoe). Layer on your sauce, cheese, pepperoni or your favorite pizza toppings. Place in a Dutch oven or wrap in foil and bake for several minutes or until the cheese is melted. Repeat the process until you have enough pizza bread to feed everyone in camp.
Enjoy your time in the outdoors. Stay safe and well.
