Windham: Looking back on this year, and many years ago

Well, 2019 is almost over. A couple of more days and this year will be in the history books. I always think back over the previous year, but I was talking with a good shooting and hunting buddy, Russ Derickson, and we went back quite a few years. It was a nostalgic trip back into his earliest memories of his dad’s hunting exploits.
The year was 1955. Derickson showed me a picture of his dad, a couple of uncles and a neighbor that had completed a successful mule deer hunt in the hills north of O’Neill. This was the first year the group had hunted together.
Derickson told me that the hunt was probably planned during a card game, but it began a family tradition that has lasted over 60 years. Deer hunting was still relatively new at this point in Nebraska’s history.
It is estimated that at the turn of the century — 1899 to 1900 — there were 50-100 deer in Nebraska. Both mule deer and white-tailed deer populations had been almost hunted out or extirpated from the landscape. Deer hunting had been “outlawed” for a number of years until nature and some wildlife management had an opportunity to let deer herds rebuild.
According to Jeff Rawlinson, education manager in the Communications Division of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, the first modern deer hunting season in the state was in 1945. It took place in the Nebraska National Forest near Halsey. A total of 275 mule deer and two white-tailed deer were harvested.
A mere 10 years later and some 100-plus miles to the northeast, Derickson’s father and a few buddies harvested four mule deer bucks. The deer herds had grown to allow hunting in many parts of the state by then. Today, every county in the state is part of a deer hunting unit and the total deer population is between 300,000 and 400,000. Deer in Nebraska is a wildlife management success story.
Think about the time frame of Derickson’s father’s hunt. We were just coming out of World War II. In rural Nebraska money was tight and there was no such thing as sporting goods stores as we know them today. If you hunted deer at all, you did so with whatever rifle you could find. Looking at the picture Derickson handed me, I think I see an old 03/A3 Springfield, a couple of 8mm Mausers that were probably all brought home from the war and a Remington shotgun.
“I think the reason my uncle Elroy is holding a shotgun is that they probably didn’t have a fourth rifle and he just held the shotgun to look good in the photo,” Derickson said with a chuckle. “I was only 3 or 4 years old at the time of the first hunt, but as I got older, I could remember them getting their rifles sighted in for the season. They shot at distances of 50 to 75 yards, across the hood of a vehicle at a badger hole in the side of a hill and called it good. Not very precise, but they shot deer.”
“There still weren’t many deer back in those days,” Derickson continued. “If you saw a deer, and didn’t take a shot, you may not see another deer that season.”
Hunting was not as sophisticated as today. There were no 4-by-4s, no scoped rifles, Thinsulate, Gore-Tex, GPS or rangefinders. The group used surplus military rifles and maybe had a full box of shells among them.
All of these men had grown up in the Depression era and with that mindset, they did not waste anything. It was not far from subsistence hunting for many folks back then. If they got a deer, they took off all the meat, cooked it, canned it, dried it and stored it away for the winter.
“Not much has changed with the lay of the land,” Derickson added. The same hills are there, fences are there running in the same places. Only the encroachment of the cedar trees has made a difference. Crops have changed, too. It was mostly all pasture back then, but now there are some crops like alfalfa and corn grown in the area.
“I remember my first hunt,” Derickson said, grinning. “It was 1966 and I used a .30-30 Winchester. I shot a 5-by-5 white-tailed buck that year and broke the mule deer tradition. And the tradition of our hunting camp has lived on. It started with fathers and uncles and has now grown to include cousins, nephews and sons. All the guys in the picture have passed on, but deer camp still remains.”
What a great family memory and tradition to pass on!
Don’t forget
At the risk of sounding like an old American Express commercial, don’t leave home without your new hunting, fishing and park permits. You’ll need to have your new permits with you beginning Jan. 1. I need to stop by the North Platte office of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission early this week to get the permits and stamps I need for 2020. The good news is prices did not increase for most permits.
Park entry permits will cost $31. A duplicate permit for another vehicle will cost $16. It is also a good time to look and see when your boat registration expires.
Combination permits (hunting and fishing) are available. A Nebraska resident hunt-and-fish permit will cost $52. You also need to purchase your particular big game permits or specialty permits, deer, turkey, like you do for snagging paddlefish, when they go on sale. Check out the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission website at ngpc-home.ne.gov/ps/faces/index.xhtml or visit the North Platte office to get the permits you need.
Taking part of the outdoors in Nebraska is cheap entertainment any way you look at it, but don’t forget to get what you need before next Wednesday.
Happy New Year!
