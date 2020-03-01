Windham: More eagles moving into central Nebraska

Welcome to March in Nebraska. Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow a month ago and that is supposed to mean we have an early spring. The weather we have had the last few days has been spring-like. Will it keep going?
Sandhill cranes have been spotted in Nebraska and may be here in North Platte soon, but I’ve noticed more eagles in the area this week. Bald eagles follow the waterfowl migration and quite a few more snow geese have settled into the region recently. Eagles follow migration routes because waterfowl provide a ready food source.
Eagles know too that waterfowl utilize open water and open water means access to fish. Lake Maloney, Sutherland Reservoir and most of Lake McConaughy are open. Ice out typically means lots of winterkilled fish for the eagles to eat too.
When European settlers first came to America, bald eagles may have numbered half a million and were a common site. One naturalist of the time estimated that there may have been an eagle nest in every mile of shoreline along Chesapeake Bay during the late 1600s.
Settlers and colonists revered the bald eagle and it has always been an icon for America. Look back at paintings and flags of the country in the Revolutionary War period. Eagles adorned many items.
Maybe 2,000 of those birds are in Nebraska now, so if you enjoy seeing bald eagles grab your camera or binoculars and get outside. For the next few weeks there will be more eagles in our area than normal. Eagles themselves have very random patterns of migration, but there are places they show up regularly when conditions are right. That is the scenario we are in right now. When the waterfowl moves on, so will the eagles. Enjoy these great birds while they are here.
Banquet time
It is that time of the year. Many conservation groups are having their annual banquets. Here are a couple local ones to put on your calendar:
» The National Wild Turkey Federation Twin River Longspurs Chapter will be hosting its banquet March 6 at the D&N Event Center, 501 E. Walker Road. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and a turkey dinner will be served about 6 p.m. An auction will follow. There will be games and entertainment for the whole family.
Tickets are $50 for a single individual; $65 for a couple and the prices include a NWTF membership. Sponsor tables begin at $600. Of course there will be gun raffles during the evening. The NWTF Gun of the Year is a Benelli Montefeltro 20 gauge. Tickets are $20 each or six for $100. You can purchase tickets online at the NWTF website or call Pat Pierce at 308-532-2798.
» The next banquet will be hosted by North Platte Chapter of Ducks Unlimited. The event will take place March 13, also at the D&N Event Center. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Dinner will be served at 7 p.m. The meal consists of brisket, turkey, fish, cheesy potatoes, baked beans, a dinner roll and dessert.
Tickets are $35 for an individual, $45 for a couple and the cost includes a one year DU membership. Youth up to age 17 can purchase a Greenwing ticket for $15 and that includes a one year Greenwing membership. If you already have a DU membership or do not care to have one, the meal ticket is $10. Kids 5 and younger are free.
There are 17 guns to be auctioned and raffled during the evening. The DU Gun of the Year is a Beretta A400 Xtreme Plus, but I think my favorite on the list might be the Weatherby Vanguard 6.5 Creedmoor.
This too is a family event with games and fun for all. Two great hunts will be auctioned off during the evening. There will be a four-person upland bird hunt at Camp George near Arnold. The second hunt to be auctioned will be a bit more exotic — an African hunt via Diekie Muller Hunting Safaris in South Africa. You got to see this one to believe it.
Kid stuff
Do you have a youngster that is interested in fishing? The Lincoln County Bassmasters will be hosting a Bass n’ Basics clinic from 2 to 5 p.m. March 15 at the D&N Event Center.
This is a free event and open to all kids age 5 to 13. Attendees will receive instructions in knot tying, how to put bait on a hook, learn about different types of lures, casting and various fishing techniques — everything you need to know to be able to get out and do some fishing. There will also be a casting contest and prizes.
No pre-registration is required. For more information, contact Kent Priel at 308-539-1419.
Duck Slam winner
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and Ducks Unlimited of Nebraska launched the state’s first Duck Slam in 2019. The challenge was for hunters to harvest an American wigeon, mallard, northern pintail and a teal within in Nebraska during the 2019-20 season. A total of 370 hunters from Nebraska and eight other states completed the Slam.
From all the entries, Monty Mathews of Omaha was drawn as the grand prize winner at the Ducks Unlimited state banquet Feb. 22 in Lincoln.
Enjoy your week outdoors!
