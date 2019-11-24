Windham: Nebraska’s firearm deer season has been successful

The 2019 firearms deer season will close at sundown this evening. Early signs from deer check-in stations across the state indicate that it was a successful season for many hunters — myself included. Early deer check-in numbers are up from the 2018 season.
The deer hunting season in Nebraska is almost a religious holiday for many hunters. Each November, we make our pilgrimage to the field and strive to harvest a deer. As important to many hunters is that it is a time to renew friendships with others who have been part of hunting camps for years.
My 2019 deer camp was good, even though it was short one of my regular hunting buddies. Camp consisted of Thad McCall of Bellevue and me. McCall had purchased a river antlerless permit and was looking for a nice doe that would put some meat in the freezer. Other than the landowner showing up to check on us and sharing a meal or two, we were the only two to stay in camp for three days.
I had a white-tailed buck permit. I typically use the firearms season as my trophy hunting time. I’m looking for antlers. I used the muzzleloading and late anterless season to put most of my venison in my freezer.
McCall and I set up camp on the Platte River in eastern Dawson County. After getting things squared away and a bit of lunch made, we set out to do some last minute scouting. From my earlier scouting trips, everything looked OK. There was no evidence of any other humans having been in the area. We were the only ones supposed to be here.
Opening day found me sitting high in one of my ladder stands maybe a half-mile upstream of camp. I sat on my perch and watched roughly a half-mile of the river bottom. I saw ducks, geese, a couple eagles, maybe 14 does and a raccoon — no bucks. However, I knew I was in a good spot. During the rut, if you want to find the bucks, go where the does are.
I sat in my ladder stand all morning. When I went back to camp for lunch, McCall told me that he had seen several small does and thought he saw a decent buck moving in the river bottom. The buck had walked out of the river bottom and on to a meadow northwest of McCall and disappeared into some tall grass.
Neither of us saw anything more of the buck for the rest of the day. That evening, after dark, I decided to try something that is a bit unique — decoying in the dominant buck. I have a life-sized white-tailed deer decoy that I can configure as a buck or a doe. In this situation, I wanted to draw in the dominant buck.
As the sun rose on Sunday morning, my decoy was still standing. It was positioned so that deer would be able to see it when they came out on the meadow.
McCall and I sat in a ground blind this morning. It was about 9 a.m. when we saw some antlers moving below the bank of the river. The buck emerged from the grass and scanned the area and immediately spotted the decoy. To him, my decoy represented another mature buck in his home range and that was not going to be tolerated.
The buck walked straight in to challenge the interloper. When the buck was about 20 yards away from my decoy he bulled up. I watched his neck swell up even more that a typical buck in rut, he walked a bit stiff-legged with his head slightly downward and flexed his muscles with every step. For this stretch of the river, he was the Arnold Schwarzenegger of the deer world.
The buck ultimately went nose-to-nose with my decoy, but the decoy wasn’t backing down. This seemed to agitate the real buck even more and he stepped away from the decoy and hit a flexed broadside pose. That’s when my cross hairs settled on the spot I wanted.
I pulled the trigger and a 10-grain, soft-point spitzer bullet zipped across the gap between us.
“Good hit,” McCall whispered.
The 5-by-6 buck took a couple steps forward and crumpled to the ground. My hunt was over. We field dressed the deer and got it back to camp.
When the shadows began to stretch out across the bottoms, I shuttled McCall to another elevated stand where the landowner said he often saw deer in the evening. I dropped McCall off and got out of the area. I hadn’t been back in camp long enough to boil up a pot of coffee when I heard the crack of a rifle. A few seconds later I got a confirmation text that read, “Doe Down.” McCall had filled his tag.
It was a good evening in camp. Both of us had filled our permits and got the deer we were looking for. It just doesn’t get much better that that.
Outdoor women
You don’t have to look far to see the number of women getting involved in outdoor sports is increasing. Women are enjoying all aspects of the outdoors and with that comes the need for gear and equipment tailored for women. Purchases by women now make up the fastest growing segment of the outdoors market.
As overall numbers of male hunters has remained relatively steady for the past decade, the number of women participants continues to climb. Today, women make up almost 30% of all anglers and 11% of hunters in this country.
Some other notable statistics are:
» 44% of female anglers who fished freshwater fished for largemouth bass.
» 72% of female freshwater anglers used artificial lures.
» 59% of female anglers used live bait.
» 56% of female anglers who fish saltwater do so for any fish that bites.
» 96% of female anglers fish with rod and reel.
» 60% of women who hunt do so for whitetail deer.
» 76% of men hunters shoot rifles, 59% of women.
» 47% of women hunters use shotguns, 43% for men.
» 28% of women hunters are archers, 23% are men.
I see this trend continuing to grow. Way to go, ladies.
