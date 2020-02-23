Windham: Not all air rifles are made the same

I have written about air rifles a number of times. I use air rifles all the time. I don’t think a week goes by that I don’t pick up on of my air rifles and launch a few shots down range. I do it for fun and I do it to maintain my form and proficiency. Holding and aiming an air rifle transfers your skills over to shooting rimfire and centerfire rifles. It is great practice for all the other shooting I do.
I got an email recently from a reader that wanted to upgrade to a more powerful air rifle. The goal was to do some small game hunting and he asked for a recommendation.
Air rifle is a very broad term. There are all shapes, sizes, power levels and costs. You can spend $30 or up to $3,000 or more if you desire. The individual that contacted me did say he wanted to hunt small game with his air rifle, so we are in the $100 to $150 range at a minimum.
Daisy, Gamo, Crosman, Beeman and Benjamin are all names air rifle shooters are familiar and each company makes air rifles that can take small game and pests. Some rifles are pump up style, but most are known as “break barrel” designs.
You cock these rifles by grabbing the upper end of the barrel and pulling down. The barrel pivots at roughly the halfway point on the length of the barrel and cocks the spring-piston. You can easily recognize these rifles because the rear sight is mounted quite a bit further down the barrel than you would normally think because it is just ahead of where the barrel breaks open when you cock it.
These types of air rifles are affordable, powerful and relatively accurate, but they do have one potential design flaw. If you shoot a lot, eventually the bushings at the hinge pin wears out and the barrel will wobble side to side a bit. It may be just a small bit of play in the bushings, but it affects accuracy.
This is why the sights are placed on the barrel like they are. You can maintain sight alignment when the sights are on the same piece of metal. However, if you put a scope on the air rifle’s receiver, and there is any wiggle in the bushings, the rifle will never fire a pellet in the same place. The muzzle gets out of alignment with the scope.
I have used pump-up style rifles like the Daisy 880 series for years. They work great. However, if you want to spend a little more money, you might consider an under-lever or side-lever air rifle. Both types of rifles are cocked and set a spring piston like a break barrel design, but the barrels do not move. They are permanently affixed to the receiver. There is no wiggle or wobble in the alignment of the barrel and the sights. That translates to better accuracy.
An under-lever design on an air rifle has a cocking bar that runs just under the barrel and is hinged back inside the stock. The profile of the rifle looks very similar to a traditional rifle.
The lever is used to cock the main spring in the rifle. The barrel never moves. The geometry never changes on how the barrel is aligned with the receiver or the scope. Side-lever air rifles use a lever attached to the side of the rifle, but it works the same way an under-lever does. It is really a matter of personal preference or price as to which one you may like best.
My under-lever launches a pellet about 1,400 feet-per-second. That is plenty of speed and energy for hunting rabbits or squirrels. I have a 3-by-9 power scope on my rifle and I can easily make 25 to 30 yard precision shots. I really enjoy hunting small game in this fashion.
At the moment, there is an “arms race” of sorts within the air rifle industry. Some of the newer model rifles use high pressure gas tubes or bottles as the power source, the rifles are chambered in larger calibers like .35, .45 and .50. Hunting deer and feral pigs is quite possible. I’m waiting on some air rifle manufacturer to make a rifle that will meet the 900 ft/lbs of energy at 100 yards regulation that the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has for deer hunting. I’ll definitely try deer hunting this way.
Kayak adventure
Kayaks have become a big thing in outdoor recreation here in Nebraska, but we probably won’t have this problem in the Cornhusker State. Two women and four children in Florida were enjoying a day on the water, when things got a little weird. The group was enjoying a leisurely kayak float down the Econlockhatchee River in one rigid and one inflatable kayak.
As the kayakers floated along they noticed fish jumping out of the water ahead of them. Just as they got to the area where the fish were jumping an alligator broke the surface of the water and brushed against the inflatable kayak. As the alligator dove back underwater its tail flipped over the back end of the inflatable, according to several reports from Orlando area media reports.
The inflatable was damaged and began taking on water. The kids scrambled onto the rigid kayak and everyone headed for shore as darkness fell.
Once on land the group used a cell phone to contact 911 and dispatchers were able to pinpoint their location via GPS. Seminole County Sheriff’s Deputies scrambled and launched a helicopter rescue operation. The group on the ground used the flashlights on their phones to guide the helicopter to them. That was pretty good thinking.
Everyone was rescued without further incident and no one had any injuries. Later, the group did say they would go kayaking again, but it might be a while. They also said they would plan their future trips a bit better.
Enjoy your time outdoors, but stay clear of alligators.
