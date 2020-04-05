Windham: Preparing for a springtime bass attack

Are you suffering from cabin fever, yet? I am, and I’m only a week into semi-confinement.
When we have our next few days of warm weather, I’m grabbing my fishing poles and I’m going to practice my social distancing along a bank somewhere. I know a few local bodies of water that tend to warm up early and I’m going to explore them.
Our cold spell this week has cooled off area waters. I’ll start fishing the northern and northeastern shorelines wherever I go. These spots are generally the first parts of a lake or pond to warm up. Look for areas that have a dark bottom — these spots warm up the quickest. Warm water draws baitfish and the bass follow their food source.
I like to begin testing the waters by pitching small spinnerbaits along the shorelines and around any structure I can find. Cast to any dark shapes you see in the water and try to entice something to bite.
Tossing any lure that mimics a minnow is a great technique to find bass. I start with lures like Rooster Tails or something like a Berkley Bad Shad. If bass are there, I can start getting bites almost immediately. They may be small bass, but they are bass nonetheless. Where you find small bass, larger bass will hang out there, too.
I asked our resident professional bass angler, Kent Priel, to offer a few suggestions on early bass fishing:
“With the weather we’ve had, stay home,” Priel began with a chuckle. “If you do decide to go out, slow down your retrieves and get way down deep.”
“When the water temperatures are down in the 40 to 50 degree range, I like to throw a suspending jerkbait,” Priel said. “I like to jerk it down deep and pause four of five seconds between jerks. As the water warms up into the 50s, I will get more erratic with my jerks and have shorted pauses.
“My next favorite technique would be to slow roll chartreuse and white, í ounce spinnerbait,” Priel continued. “I’ll follow that with a å ounce black and blue jig. I’ll drag it slow and keep it on the bottom.”
Warmer weather and warmer water will be here soon. When it happens, get ready for some good bass action.
State Park Areas Closed
Beginning Monday, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will prohibit overnight camping at state parks, state recreation areas and wildlife management areas. This order will stay in place until at least May 8.
I’m a bit confused. Haven’t NGPC news releases up to this point indicated that getting outside and enjoying the outdoors was acceptable? It seems a bit contradictory. Camping can be practiced with appropriate social distancing. I don’t normally see people pitching their tent within 6 feet of another tent.
Did You Know?
What are some benefits of being outside? According to a study published by U.S. National Library of Medicine, being outside allows you to breathe in the airborne chemicals that plants give off, called phytoncides. Photoncides can reduce blood pressure and boost immune system functioning, and we can all use a stronger immune system right now.
Q&A
This came in from a local reader:
Question: I recently installed a pistol grip stock made by a company called ATI. I bought the stock at Cabela’s and wanted to use it on my shotgun for turkey season if the COVID-19 situation allows. My shotgun worked fine until I added the stock, but now I have trouble pumping the action and the trigger will not work at times. Could the new stock be causing this or did something else break? Help! Turkey season is almost here.
Answer: You didn’t mention the make/model of shotgun that you have, but from the symptoms I’m going to guess that it is a Mossberg 500. The way the Mossberg action is designed, the bolt that tightens up the stock comes through the back of the receiver. If the bolts extends in too deep it can cause the problems you’re experiencing. And since you said you just added a new stock, I don’t think the problem is a coincidence.
To fix the problem, take the stock back off and add a few washers to the bolt, then re-attach. The washers will act as spacers and keep the bolt from going into the receiver so far. I’ve seen it take as many a six washers to get the right length set so everything worked like it should. You may have to experiment on the numbers of washers you’ll need. I’d be very interested to hear how this works for you.
Have a safe and great time in the outdoors.
