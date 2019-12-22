Windham: Sally McGill, 14, is quite the young hunter

If you would happen to see eighth grader Sally McGill walking the halls at St. Pat’s, you probably wouldn’t know that at age 14, she is a fairly accomplished deer hunter. She has been hunting since she was 10 and has taken a buck during Nebraska’s firearm season each year since then.
It almost comes naturally to Sally. Her dad Jake and brothers Talon and Sawyer are avid hunters. I’ve written about them in the past. She has learned how to hunt and shoot, and she shoots well.
This past season could not get here quick enough for Sally.
“I always look forward to the opening of deer season,” said Sally. “It is a day I can spend with my dad and my brothers.”
This season presented some much better weather than last year.
“It was so cold,” remembered Sally. “My mom had to come pick me up and bring me home that first day. I was freezing!”
For opening day this year, the weather was much more comfortable, a little below freezing at dawn and up in the 50’s latter in the day. Sally and her dad were hunting the cedar canyons southeast of North Platte.
They watched a few deer on day one, but nothing that interested them. The only excitement was a coyote that came out on top of a hill next to them and studied the terrain for its next meal. Things changed on day two of the season.
“We were looking over some canyons and were sitting near some cedar trees,” Sally began. “At first a doe came out. Dad tried to grunt at it, but the doe didn’t like it and it turned and left. Then the buck appeared. The buck was about 400 yards away when we first saw it!”
Sally and her dad dropped behind a ridge and began to cut the distance between them and the buck. They stayed low, below the ridge crest so the buck couldn’t see them. They kept up their stalk across two small valleys. When they finally got to where they wanted to go, they peeked over the ridge and the buck was still there.
“The buck was about 200 yards away,” Sally continued. “I was thinking I could make that shot.”
Sally settled her Savage .243 in her shooting sticks and braced herself against a fence post. She settled her sight on the buck and took the slack out of the trigger. The 100 grain Hornady launched across the valley and found its mark! The 4-by-4 white-tailed buck bolted at the hit but only ran a short distance before it folded to the ground. Another successful hunt.
“I’ve never hunted with a muzzleloader,” Sally commented. “Maybe I can try that next?”
Knowing Sally, I’d almost bet she does. Congratulations and I hope you have many more hunts ahead of you.
Waterfowl corrections
Just an FYI: Duck and coot season dates were incorrectly printed on page 6 of the 2019-20 Small Game and Waterfowl Guide. The dates are correctly printed on page 19 of the same guide.
The list of duck and coot hunting season dates on page 6 omits the Low Plains and High Plains unit distinctions for Zones 2 and 3.
The correct season dates for duck and coot seasons are:
» Zone 1 — Oct. 12 to Dec. 24.
» Zone 2 — Oct. 5 to Dec. 17 (Low Plains), Oct. 5 to Dec. 17 and Jan. 6 to 27, 2020 (High Plains).
» Zone 3 — Oct. 24 to Jan. 5, 2020, and Oct. 24 to Jan. 5, 2020, (Low Plains) and Jan. 6 to 27, 2020 (High Plains)
» Zone 4 — Oct. 5 - Dec. 17.
How’s that for confusing?
Hackberry Lake
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, in conjunction with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, have declared a fish salvage for Hackberry Lake on the Valentine National Wildlife Refuge south of Valentine. This fish salvage order will be in effect from Dec. 20 through Sept. 30, 2020.
The lake was scheduled to have its existing fish population renovated during 2019 as part of an Aquatic Habitat Project to eliminate common carp on the refuge. However, high water conditions on the Refuge this spring and summer made it impossible to complete the task.
During this salvage period at Hackberry Lake the amended regulations will be:
» Length limits will be rescinded but daily bag limits will be maintained. Those limits being rescinded are the one-fish-34-inches-or-longer restriction in the northern pike daily bag limit, the one-fish-21-inches-or-longer restriction in the largemouth bass daily bag limit, and the 15-inch minimum length limit for largemouth bass
» Fish may be taken only by hook-and-line or archery. Game fish may be taken by archery July 1 to Sept. 30, while nongame fish, such as common carp, may be taken any time
Due to concerns for the spread of aquatic invasive species, salvaged fish cannot be sold or used for stocking into other public or private bodies of water.
Have a great time outdoors and Merry Christmas.
