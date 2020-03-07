They’re back! Sandhill cranes began to arrive in Nebraska the end of last week. I heard my first crane last Monday. This is my official sign of spring in western Nebraska. Most often we hear the cranes before we see them. Their calls are quite unique and amplified by its saxophone-shaped windpipe in its long neck. The sound of the call can carry for miles.
Here is a mini-biology lesson — there are 15 species of cranes in the world. Two of these cranes are native to North America; the sandhill crane and the whooping crane. Sandhill cranes are far more numerous. Some 600,000 will be passing through Nebraska in the next few weeks.
The annual migration of sandhill cranes is literally a world-class event, on par with the migration of wildebeests in Africa. Few places on earth see such a concentration of a single species in such a limited geographical area. In our case, that area is roughly Grand Island to North Platte along the Platte River and its tributaries, the North Platte and South Platte rivers.
Nature got it right with the cranes. They have been around since the Eocene era, which ended 34 million years ago. They are among the world’s oldest living bird families and one of the planet’s most successful life-forms, having outlasted millions of species (about 98% of the species that ever existed on earth are now extinct).
The sandhill cranes we see each spring have not changed appreciably in 10 million years, which is about the time that the fossil record indicates they were in Nebraska.
They come for nourishment found in wet meadows that border the river. Protein from earthworms, snails and insects is critical for their nesting cycle because it strengthens the shell and helps keep the eggs from being crushed during incubation.
In the previous 100 years or so, the cranes have also learned to feed on grains left over from last year’s harvest and they consume hundreds of tons of corn from the valley floor each spring. They can increase their total body weight by 20% or more during their spring stopover.
Crane watching is relatively easy if you follow a few simple rules:
» Only park where you can get off the road and not impeded traffic.
» Stay in your vehicle. Cranes are not too concerned about letting vehicles approach them, but step outside and the birds will immediately take flight.
» Do not disturb the birds and cause them to fly from their feeding areas or roosts. This can cause undue stress on the birds and should be avoided. Too much stress or a feeling of being unsafe will cause the birds to abandon the area.
Good binoculars or a spotting scope are essential. By simply staying in your vehicle you can get an up close look at the cranes with good optics. If photography is a hobby, this is a great time of the year. You’ll need a lens or zoom capability that will be in the 6-power to 20-power range to get the best photos. Many of today’s small digital cameras can do this; even some cell phones have cameras with 10-power or more zoom ability.
The last few hours of daylight are typically the best for crane watching. Cranes leave their feeding areas and fly back to their roosts for the night. Many of the birds will roost on sandbars in the rivers. These birds appear to stand haphazardly in the channels in random patterns. Actually, the edges of their individual groups mark the boundaries of the sandbars. Just one more width of a bird and a crane would slide into deeper water! They use every available square foot of the submerged islands.
River roosts offer protection from predators. The deeper water around the sandbars acts as a moat, slowing down a hungry coyote or bobcat that might launch a sneak attack on roosting birds from the banks along the river.
Not all cranes roost in the river. As has happened for many millennia before the North and South Platte Rivers ever came to be, cranes gather at night in our large wet meadows. As long as they have a wide buffer zone between themselves and places that could conceal predators, the birds will rest.
Regardless of where the cranes settle in for the night, the roosts are never completely quiet. All night long the birds murmur, shift and flutter uneasily. I have seen flocks become uneasy due to nothing more than a cloud passing in front of the moon and causing a shadow to drift across the roosting cranes.
So, if you need an excuse to get off the couch and out of the house, take a drive north and west of town to look for cranes. They are a natural wonder and a sign that spring has arrived again in Nebraska.
Banquet time
The North Platte Chapter of Ducks Unlimited will host its annual banquet March 13 at the D&N Event Center. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Dinner will be served at 7 p.m.
The meal consists of brisket, turkey, fish, cheesy potatoes, baked beans, a dinner roll and dessert.
To purchase a Ducks Unlimited membership and attend the banquet, tickets are $35 for an individual, $45 for a couple. Youth up to age 17 can purchase a Greenwing ticket for $15 and that includes a one year Greenwing membership. If you already have a Ducks Unlimited membership, or do not care to have one, the meal ticket is $10. Kids 5 and younger are free.
Have a great week outdoors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.