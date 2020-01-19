Windham: So, just what is an ice fishing tip-up?

We have had a longer period of prolonged cold, and that has put a bit more ice on lakes in the region. I hear that Hershey Lake had about 6 inches of ice, Lake Maloney has 5 or so inches in the southern part of the lake and Interstate lakes in the valley have 5 or more inches of ice. I’m feeling a little better about walking out on the ice.
Regardless of what you hear or read, never assume the ice is safe to walk on until you check it yourself. Ice thicknesses can change drastically in a given body of water and within feet of where you might be fishing. Caution is the word!
Just yesterday I had an individual ask me why I would want to go out into the cold and fish through a hole in the ice. I offered reasons:
» I have never had to swat a mosquito while ice fishing.
» I’ve never had to dodge a rattlesnake while ice fishing.
» There are fewer anglers to contend with and disrupt my solitude out on the ice.
When I do get out on the ice, one of my favorite ways to fish is with a tip-up. If you are an experienced ice angler, you probably have a few tip-up rigs. Tip-ups are one of the most popular and effective ways to ice fish. They will catch a variety of fish, too.
In its most basic configuration, a tip-up is a simple device used for ice fishing that allows anglers to suspend live bait beneath the ice. A truly unique and innovative feature with most tip-up style rigs is that the spool on which the fishing line is kept is underwater. By being underwater, it can’t freeze up. It is an ingenious solution to a common problem associated with ice fishing.
A “flag” or other type of indicator signals when a fish takes the bait. Tip-ups make it easy for me to sit in my shelter, keeping warm, and watching several rigs. Most commercially made tip-ups have a brightly colored flag that can be seen from a long way off. I’ve caught smallmouth bass, largemouth bass, bluegill, crappie, walleye, channel catfish and northern pike using tip-ups.
If you read articles by professional ice anglers and pro-staff folks, tip-ups are generally used in deep water. Quite often these guys will be fishing 30 to 70 feet deep. Yet, they work well in much shallower waters like we have here. I use my tip-ups in water that may only be 3 to 5 feet deep if I know fish are present.
I like to set up my tip-ups along the edges of drop-offs and weed lines that mark the edge of deeper water. The edges of channels and underwater structure create natural migration routes and are good spots to use tip-ups.
Another “technique” I use is to spread my tip-ups over a wide area to locate fish. If I start getting more bites in one particular area, I drill more holes and get my tip-ups in that area.
There are a few things that you need to do to be more successful catching fish with tip-ups. Perhaps the most important thing to consider is your bait. My first choice for bait with tip-ups is a lively minnow. Since tip-ups don’t “jig” your bait and add movement, the darting and wiggling motions of a minnow will attract fish.
I usually start out setting the depth of my minnow very close to the bottom. I’ll try that for a while then raise the bait higher off the bottom. If I have several tip-ups in the area, I’ll usually stagger the baits at various depths and see if I can find the “active” feeding zone.
Icefishing can be a lot of fun. If you happen to be one of those people who have never been icefishing, but would like to try, contact me via the email address listed near my picture. I’d be happy to introduce you to a great form of outdoor winter entertainment. It would make a great article! Don’t wait too long. Good ice is a fleeting thing in this part of Nebraska.
Maxwell
Outdoor Expo
The Maxwell Outdoor Expo is back. They had a break in their schedule because they had to find some new cooks and create a few new venues to make the expo bigger and better.
The date for the new and improved expo is Feb. 8. The event begins with a Five-Stand shoot at Maranatha Camp, 16800 E. Maranatha Road, near Maxwell. There will also be a trap shoot at the newly renovated Maxwell Gun Club.
If archery is your thing, a 3D Archery shoot will be available. I need to get the exact location for that event to you.
A lunch will be served at the Maxwell town hall for a free will donation. If you are a coffee aficionado, or if the day is such that you just need a cup of coffee to stay warm, the Coffee Cart will be serving at the First Baptist Church, 413 Old Military Road, Maxwell.
Later that afternoon, at 4 p.m., a series of seminars on outdoor interests will be hosted in the First Baptist Church. Daryl Bauer, with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, will be talking about fish surveys and the fishing outlook for 2020. Find out where to catch the big ones. This will begin at 4 p.m. at the First Baptist Church.
There, another seminar will be on outdoor photography. Regardless of your level of experience or what type of camera you have, this seminar can show you a few trips and tricks to take better pictures.
The third seminar offered is one I hope you never have to use. It is called “Dealing with Backcountry Emergencies.” How do you deal with a deep and severe knife wound if you slip up while field dressing a deer? What do you do if someone suffers a gunshot wound? These are some of the scenarios that will be covered in this seminar.
At 6 p.m. the wild game feed begins and a speaker will follow. There will also be raffles and prizes throughout the evening. I hope to see you there.
Enjoy your time outdoors.
