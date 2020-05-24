Windham: Start the summer with bluegill fishing

Even through all the COVID-19 lockdowns around the country and social distancing precautions, Nebraska has always maintained that getting out and fishing was an acceptable activity. More restrictions seem to be lifting so the fishing bug is getting a lot of people.
It is almost June and nothing says summertime in Nebraska like a worm, a bobber and a hungry bluegill. Panfish is a generic term that includes species such as pumpkinseed, longear sunfish, black crappie, white crappie, perch, rock bass and bluegills. For most anglers in this part of the country, panfishing means bluegills.
Bluegills are one of the most common panfish found in Nebraska. Most people think of bluegill as only a farm pond fish, but they can be found readily in natural lakes, large rivers, small rivers and big reservoirs like we have here in Nebraska.
I had been thinking about writing this article and stopped by Iron Horse Lake. I met a local angler, Nathan Keck, and watched him land a couple bluegills. They weren’t big fish, but you could tell Keck was enjoying himself.
“I have been fishing this lake for over 20 years,” Keck said. “It is close to home, quite and peaceful here. I’m sure most people don’t know about the nice bluegill and crappie you can catch here.”
Keck told me his favorite species to fish for were walleye and flathead catfish. He was actually catching the bluegill to use as bait for flathead. That is great victuals to offer a big flathead.
“Before they did the renovation on this lake, the fishing was almost too easy,” Keck continued. “It is not that easy now. I think the fact that we are not allowed to use live bait here is part of the problem.”
Of all the species of fish that kids can catch, bluegills are probably the one species that offer the most opportunities and fun. Bluegills are actually related to largemouth bass, both are part of the sunfish family. Anywhere you find bass, you can probably find bluegills.
National fishing surveys show bluegills as consistently one of the more popular fish sought by anglers. Bluegills stay near the top of popularity charts for several reasons. They are relatively easy to catch, there are lots of them, they take a wide variety of baits and they are very forgiving if you are less than perfect with your fishing techniques.
Bluegills fight hard for their size. Even a little bluegill will pull hard and make the fishing interesting. The first fish I ever caught on an ultralite rod and reel combo was about a half-pound bluegill. When I first set the hook, I thought I had a certified wall-hanger on the line. I was amazed at how hard the fish fought.
Hook into a bluegill that is a pound or so and you’ll have a fight on your hands. Have you ever seen any pictures of the big hybrid bluegills? They can get up to five pounds and look like a dinner plate from the side. Can you imagine tying into one of those?
Catching bluegills is not difficult. Catching big bluegill can be a little harder. Waters that hold big bluegill are highly guarded secrets among the anglers that know about them. When you do find one, I’d recommend practicing catch-and-release. It takes a while to grow a trophy class bluegill, but only a short time to overfish a resource and take all the bigger fish from the lake or pond.
Another great thing about bluegills is that they can be caught on almost any kind of tackle. For kids, a closed-face spinning reel spooled with six-pound test line and mounted on a five foot fiberglass rod is a great combination. This kind of outfit is easy for a child to use, very rugged and requires little maintenance. Cost — maybe $20. Match this up with a simple worm and bobber rig and you’re ready to go.
For younger kids, a simple cane pole and a bobber is a perfect way to introduce them to fishing. I also recommend any of the telescoping fiberglass and graphite rods used for crappie. A 10 foot pole rigged with 4 to 6 pound test line and a small bobber will give a kid hours of fun. This kind of rig is even more affordable. You can be outfitted for $10 to $12.
Bluegill feed mainly on aquatic insects and this gives you a clue on how to fish for them. Aquatic insects are not fast moving creatures, so bluegills rarely chase their food over any distance. It is important to get your bait where the bluegill are and fish slowly.
Keep in mind that bluegills are schooling fish. Where you find one, many more are likely to be close. You can spend hours fishing any short length of shoreline where you find bluegills. A few excellent choices for live bait for bluegills are grasshoppers, crickets — just about any insect large enough to put on a hook.
Ants are great bluegill bait, but it’s tough to get them on a hook. There is a product out there called BaitStick (www.baitstick.com). It a gooey compound that you dip your hook into and then stick it on any insect you find for bait. I use it to glue ants to my hook. The wiggling ants are magnets for bluegills. You’ve got to try this to believe it.
Bluegills do have small mouths so small hooks are essential. I like to use a size 8 Aberdeen style hook. Hooks with longer shanks are easier to remove from a small mouth, too.
Final thoughts
I hope you have gotten to enjoy the outdoors this weekend and had a safe and memorable weekend. Many people have a three-day weekend due to the holiday. I hope you took a few minutes to keep in mind why we have this long weekend and who we are honoring. And to those who understand: Semper Fi!
