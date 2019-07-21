Windham talks tube jig bait and how to use it well

I was talking with a fellow angler last week and his 10-year-old grandson was part of the conversation. We were talking about fishing on the Tri-County Canal and various techniques we used. The young man perked up as we were talking and asked, “What is a tube jig and how do you use it?”
I offered a short history lesson on the tube jig. The “tube” has been around since the 1970s. Bobby Garland is generally credited as the inventor of the tube bait when he worked with the Gitzit lure company. Today, almost every bait company in the market makes a version of a tube body.
Sharp kid! I felt it was such a good question and a good topic that I wanted to give the subject some additional thought, plus I thought it would be an excellent topic for a column. Here goes:
To start with a definition, a tube jig is a bait that consists of a hollow soft plastic lure that is shaped like a bullet. It has a rounded head at one end and a lot of tentacle-looking appendages (also called legs) at the other end. A weighted hook is inserted into the hollow part of the “tube” and you simply cast it like you would any other bait.
The beauty of a tube jig is that you can hop it, drag it, bounce it, flip it, skip it, sweep it or float it. It is an extremely versatile lure. It is one of my favorite baits when working in shallow water or overhanging structure.
Tube jigs come in many sizes, from micro-size ½-inch lures for panfish, to extra-large 4-inch lures for northern pike, musky and a host of saltwater species. For this part of the country, I usually go with a tube that has a total length of ¾-inch to 1 inch. If the fish are being finicky, I will switch to a ½-inch micro-tube.
Two of my favorite techniques to use with a tube jig are skipping and drift floating the lure. If I’m fishing under low-hanging cover or under docks, skipping a tube jig can be extremely productive. Few other styles of lures can be cast and get back to where the fish are. I hold the lure in my left hand, point the rod where I want the lure to go, pull back on the lure to bend the rod tip and “slingshot” it, literally skipping it off the water like a small rock.
With a little practice, you can cast back under docks or trees as low as one foot above the water. I get a lot of instant strikes, so I think this technique mimics minnows trying to get away from a predator. I have seen this technique induce a mini feeding frenzy.
My other go-to technique is to float a tube jig under a small bobber and drift it with current or wind. This technique is great for fishing in the canals, weedy shorelines or drifting across shallow bodies of water, like Sandhills lakes. I simply set the tube jig at the depth I want below the bobber and cast or flip it into the area I’m fishing. In the canals, I let the current move the jig. In a lake or pond, I let it drift with the wind and twitch it every few seconds. Getting a strike normally doesn’t take long.
I’ve used tube jigs for everything from bluegill to snook, but I normally use this lure for smaller species. Panfish, crappie and smallmouth bass are my typical targets.
My favorite colors to use are solid black, white and yellow. I also like black with chartreuse legs and red with white legs. If you have never tried fishing with a tube jig, give it some thought. You just may surprise yourself.
At the end of our discussion I handed the young man a handful of tube jigs. He was elated. “Now, get your grandpa to take you fishing!” I added.
Grandpa narrowed his eyes at me. The boy was was “hooked,” so to speak. I hope they have a good time.
High school fishing
Where was this extracurricular activity when I was in high school? North Platte area anglers showed that they know their stuff when it comes to bass fishing. Jaron Cooper and Keegan Oettinger, with the Platte Valley Bassmasters team, caught a five-fish limit weighing 15.88 pounds to capture the Bass Federation’s Nebraska High School Fishing Championship held at Merritt Reservoir.
Hunter Cooper and Kaden Oettinger, a team of students from Sutherland and Hershey also with Platte Valley Bassmasters, took second place with three fish weighing 6.31 pounds. As you may have guessed, they are brothers of the winning team.
Caleb Horne and Chase Liebhart of North Platte caught two fish weighing 5.04 pounds and took third place in the event.
Twenty-one teams competed in this ninth annual Bass Federation-Student Angler Federation event, hosted by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. North Platte area anglers took the top three places ... not bad. Congratulations to you guys. Well done!
Squirrel hunting
Man, it doesn’t seem like we should be talking about hunting seasons already, but the first hunting season of the “fall” schedule is the squirrel hunting season. Believe it or not, that season begins Aug. 1.
Squirrel hunting is a great way to introduce young or novice hunters to a new outdoor activity. Taking a new hunter along on a squirrel hunt in the woods can serve as an introduction to the pursuit of other game, such as waterfowl, pheasants, turkeys and deer. It can be a great training session for tracking, trailing and reading sign.
Squirrel hunting does not require any specialized or expensive equipment either. A little bit of camouflage clothing and a basic .22 rifle or .410 shotgun is all it takes.