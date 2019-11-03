Are you a dedicated deer hunter with a number of hunts under your belt with a rifle? Want to make your hunting more challenging? Try hunting deer with a pistol. That’s what local hunter Marshall Doughty wanted to do.
Handguns are very capable of taking deer size game. With a little practice you can sufficiently place shots that will drop a deer just as quickly and humanely as any rifle or bow. Actually, hunting with a handgun has many of the same challenges as hunting with a bow. Both are close-range hunting propositions.
“I got intrigued with hunting with a pistol after listening to your radio show,” Doughty told me. “You and a guy named Jeff Rawlinson were taking about handgun hunting and some of the hunts you had been on and it just sounded like a lot of fun.”
A handgun by itself makes a hunt more challenging. I prefer a good old-fashioned revolver, either single or double action, or maybe a single-shot rig like the Thompson Center Contender. I also prefer to use iron sights, not a specialized scoped pistol, in order to make my hunts even more challenging.
“I had a Beretta Model 96 9mm at the time,” Doughty began. “I knew I needed to get a bigger handgun to hunt legally in Nebraska, so I bought a Ruger GP100 in .357 Magnum.”
Doughty was right. Laws governing handgun hunting vary from state to state. In Nebraska, you must use a handgun that generates a minimum of 400 foot/pounds of energy at 50 yards. Popular revolver cartridges like the .357 Magnum, .41 Magnum, .44 Magnum, .454 Casull and the newer .500 Magnums all fall into this realm. I have taken deer with the .357 and .44 Magnum.
Most of my shots have been between 25 and 50 yards. Both calibers performed perfectly at these shorter ranges.
Handgun hunting requires you to become a better hunter because you have to get closer to the game. Let me rephrase that, handgun hunting makes you a better hunter. It is one thing to launch a shot across a bean field at a buck 300 yards away, but it is an entirely different experience when you have to sneak into his backyard and place a shot from well within his natural defense systems of sight, hearing and smell.
Doughty recalled the following story:
“I have been bow hunting since I was 14 years old. I’ve always liked the challenge. Shooting a deer with a rifle requires skill, but it is nothing like trying to get close to a deer for a shot with a pistol. The old gentleman who taught me and my brother how to hunt always told us that you can stalk closer to deer until they figured you out. He said there were three things deer keyed in on to identify a human: Sight, scent and hearing. If a deer could figure out two of the three it would run. That made hunting more challenging to me. I practiced with my .357 until I was comfortable shooting targets at 25 to 30 yards. My first hunt was the day of the Iowa-Illinois game in 2014. It was raining and snowing a little and moving around in the time was very quiet. I was slowly stalking through some timber north of Sutherland. I had stopped moving and was just looking around when a red fox appeared about 10 yards away. That was very cool. I went back to my pickup for some lunch and started stalking through another wooded area along a creek. I saw several does in a clearing. They were all holding their heads high and licking the air. They were scenting something. I just stood still and watched. It took a few minutes but I spotted a buck moving through the brush. He was trying to circle back downwind and I was afraid he was going to wind me. I lost track of him for a while. I was really thinking that he had scented me and was gone. As I was just watching the does, the buck appeared. He didn’t circle far enough around to catch my scent. He was standing almost broadside to me 20 feet away. I already had my pistol out so I didn’t have to move much. I just raised the revolver a few inches and pulled the trigger. The buck went down instantly. I can remember it like it was almost yesterday.”
If you want to try something a little on the “wild side” this deer season, think about hunting with a handgun. I bet you’ll have a blast!
