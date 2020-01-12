Windham: There are a lot of new outdoor related items for 2020

I recently spent some time in the field with a longtime hunting buddy Joe Arterburn, who writes for Field & Stream Magazine. We hunted deer and he was using a rifle that I have never had an opportunity to get my hands on, the Savage MSR .224 Valkyrie.
MSR stands for Modern Sporting Rifle and the .224 Valkyrie was developed by Federal and introduced last year. It has gotten quite a bit of attention and good reviews. It shoots fast, flat and accurate. What more could a rifleman ask for.
A lot of time I think a new cartridge is only introduced to give ammo companies something new to market. I really don’t look at a new cartridge unless its specs show me something really different. The .224 Valkyrie is really different.
If you are a shooter, you are familiar with the Remington .223. It is a proven cartridge and serves the shooting sports well. So why do we need a .224?
When Federal set out to create the .224 Valkyrie they did so with the mindset to develop a completely new cartridge, not just tweak an existing cartridge already on the market. I think they succeeded.
The .224 Valkyrie cartridge Arterburn showed me held a 75 grain bullet that launched out of the muzzle at 3,300 feet per second. The ballistic charts show that it is still hypersonic at 1,000 yards. Accuracy is very good out to 1,300 yards. The .224 Valkyrie is quite a cartridge.
If you compare the .224 Valkyrie to the more common .223 or 5.56-by-45 cartridge, you will notice that the cartridge looks similar in shape to something like the 6/5 Creedmoor. The long bullet seated in the cartridge tells the experienced shooter that this is a long range round.
I’m going to study this round a bit more. I’m impressed already and I’ve almost decided that I need to look for a quality bolt action rifle chambered for the .224 Valkyrie.
S.H.O.T show
The 2020 S.H.O.T. show begins soon. This is the event where everything new for the outdoors and hunting market gets introduced to the public. There are a few things leaking out about what is going to be unveiled. One item is the Ruger 57 pistol.
We don’t know much about the background of the Ruger 57 yet because it hasn’t been fully released. We do know that it is chambered for a 5.7-by-28mm cartridge. The 5.7-by-28mm cartridge was developed by Fabrique Nationale for their P90 rifle and their Five-Seven pistol.
From the pictures I’ve seen, the Ruger 57 seems to be a polymer lower with a steel slide and a Glock-like trigger safety. The Ruger 57 also looks like it has adjustable sites and a base plate for mounting your favorite optics.
One of the big things in the shooting world right now is precision shooting rifles. Ruger came out with their precision rifle, then Savage and Remington followed. I’m told that Sig Sauer will introduce one next week at the S.H.O.T. show. It will be chambered in a new round Sig developed called the .277 Fury.
The rifle is said to have a 16-inch stainless steel, free floating, 5R rifled barrel. The trigger is a proprietary two-stage, user-adjustable set up. It is adjustable between two pounds and 3¾ pounds. The unique thing about this design is that the second stage will always be one pound heavier than the first stage. For example: If you set the first stage to two pounds, the second stage will be one pound heavier for a total of three pounds. Interesting.
If you admire air rifles, Daisy Outdoor Products will be introducing its Model 12 pump action BB rifle. Daisy has partnered with Winchester to produce a BB gun that looks, feels and works like your Grandfather’s Model 12 Winchester pump gun. I think this item is very cool.
Changes at Big Mac
I think we have all heard about issues that have arisen at Big Mac during high visitation periods. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will be proposing some new rules to try and manage the situation. These proposals still need to be approved by the Commission, but here is a look at what you may have to deal with in the future:
» Designating specific camping areas across Lake McConaughy and Lake Ogallala that limit the number of vehicles and occupants entering those areas.
» Require reservations for all overnight camping; no camping sites would be available without a reservation.
» All available campsites, including all primitive and beach camping, would require reservations.
» Reservations would be accepted online up to 90 days in advance. They would be taken on a first-come, first-served basis and would expect to become available in March.
» The Commission would enforce a 14-day occupancy limit at all campsites.
» Specific day-use areas would be available and would not require a reservation
» Camping would not be allowed on certain specific day-use, occupancy numbers will be limited and parking allowed only in designated areas.
» All camping regulations would be strictly enforced and there would be an increase in law enforcement at the areas.
» The commission is researching regulation changes to prohibit alcohol possession at Lake McConaughy and Lake Ogallala.
