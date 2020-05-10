Windham: Trying out a new way to fish

All through this COVID-19 pandemic, Nebraska has allowed its citizens to get outside and enjoy some fresh air and maybe a bit of recreation. It is not difficult to maintain the prescribed social distancing protocols in Lincoln County.
I had talked to Chris Lemke a while back and described the type of canal fishing I did with long jigging poles. Lemke moved to North Platte a little over a year ago. He is a professional engineer and specializes in civil engineering projects. We agreed that we would have to try it.
Well, earlier this week, it was time to try it. Both of us were tired of working from home and seeing the same scenery every day. The canals in the area were calling to me and I thought it might be a good time to introduce Lemke to this specialized — but very easy and fun — type of fishing.
If you remember last week, a cold rain fell Sunday evening and Monday. The sun attempted to peek out Monday afternoon, so we decided to meet and give it a try. I met Lemke and his son Max in a local parking lot. Max is an IT professional and has been visiting his parents and working from their house. IT people are lucky... they can work from any place they can get connected to the Internet. After the introductions, they followed me to the tailrace canal east of Menards.
I pulled my jigging poles out of my vehicle and introduced Chris and Max to the rods we would use. I like to use 16- to 20-foot telescoping fiberglass/graphite rods. From its four-foot collapsed state you can extend your pole out to its full length with the flip of a wrist. There is an eye at the end of the rod to tie on a piece of line. You could say it is a high-tech version of a cane pole.
This type of fishing is an exercise in simplicity. No reels to foul, no extra fishing line or line guides... if you have a 20-foot rod, you tie on about 22 feet of line and you’re almost ready to fish. A simple tube jig is tied on the other end of the line and a pencil bobber is all that is needed for a fishing adventure. There isn’t a much easier way to fish.
I rigged a couple poles for Chris and Max and they made their first cast into the canal. I suggested a spot that had some inflow from Fremont Slough. Chris swung his lure into the water and got it positioned a couple feet off the bank. He watched as the current floated his bobber by him. It was maybe three casts and Chris had his first fish: A smallmouth bass had jumped all over the lure.
It didn’t take Chris long to get into fishing this way. The next time I looked his way he was a hundred yards down stream and working his lure along the rocks. Max fished a bit upstream of me and had a few hits, but he never connected with the fish. We packed up and moved further east of town on the CNPP&ID canal. It is one of my favorite spots to fish for smallmouth bass.
Most of the canal banks in the area are lined with broken concrete, usually from busted up roadways. The broken concrete does a great job for bank stabilization, but it can be a bit treacherous to walk on. With these jigging poles, an angler can walk on the service road that parallels the canal and extend the rod out over the rocks and vegetation to get to the water. This is a lot safer and easier than crawling up and down the rugged banks. In only a couple of minutes, Chris and Max rigged their poles and hit the water. Chris went upstream, Max downstream.
The sky became more cloudy and a cool wind was blowing in from the northwest. It was not the best scenario for smallmouth fishing, but Chris and Max kept at it. I saw Max get a couple of more strikes. His dad caught several more smallmouths before we called it a day.
“I caught a little one,” Max said when he joined back up with us. “I got several good strikes, but just couldn’t hook up.”
Chris shared a couple thoughts about this style of fishing as we wrapped up the day.
“It is similar to a very long fly rod without a reel, more like the old bamboo rods in my dad’s garage. I was impressed with the telescoping rod feature to allow compact storage and ease of transportation.
“This system allows accurate placement of the bait along the shoreline which also helps avoid snags,” Chris added. “Having a long rod allows a safer angler position on the canal road with an unknowing presence and sneak up on the fish. I would recommend this kind of fishing to anyone. I would like to try fishing with a rod like this for bluegill, crappie, and largemouth bass.”
I’m guessing we will try this again!
Camping change
Nebraskans with self-contained campers or RVs may start enjoying some camping by reservation only at select state park areas starting May 20.
Limited RV camping will be available where social distancing and group-size recommendations can be maintained and be in compliance with the state’s public health directives associated with the COVID-19 health situation. A list of the available park areas will be posted on the NGPC website. To be able to camp, RV campsites must meet the following requirements:
» Designated sites, which will be spaced at least 25 feet apart, can be reserved online beginning May 17 at outdoornebraska.org and prepaid. First-come, first-served and tent camping will not be allowed.
» Only self-contained recreational vehicles, with factory features that allow them to hold potable water, contain wastewater/sewage and connect to electrical service, will be allowed to reserve a site.
» Each campsite will be limited to eight guests, and the length of stay will be limited to seven days.
Additional information that campers need to know:
» Shower houses or modern restrooms will not be open until further notice. Vault toilets and RV dump stations will be open.
» Mormon Island State Recreation Area near Grand Island and Danish Alps SRA near Hubbard will not be available, due to the fact that they are near communities with high COVID-19 incidence.
Park areas may be added to or deleted from the list as warranted and upon recommendations of health officials. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission retains the ability to scale back the number of campsites.
