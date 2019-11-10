I was driving through the Sandhills the end of last week. As I passed through the Valentine National Refuge area I noticed that the muskrat lodges looked bigger and taller than normal. I know that Native Americans have long considered the muskrat to be a very important animal in nature and have used what the muskrat does as a predictor of winter snowfall and temperatures. The size, location and timing of muskrat lodge construction are key to these predictions.
If muskrats begin to build their lodges in a wetland early, that means winter will be coming soon. Height and width of a lodge is a key indicator. Taller and wider structures means that more material has been used to make the lodge and that the walls are thicker, meaning more insulation. Taller/higher lodges are also said to predict the type of winter coming. Lodges built like the ones I was seeing mean a wetter winter and maybe deeper snow.
Muskrats that live along creeks or rivers burrow holes in the bank above the waterline. If muskrats build their burrow high above the waterline it is said to indicate that there will be heavy snows and higher spring run-offs, so the openings to the burrows need to be high.
These lodges — also called push-ups — dens or mounds are not as grand as beaver lodges. Muskrats do not haul in logs and slap on mud. Muskrats build their lodges out of grasses, reeds and perhaps a few small sticks to hold a particular shape. The grass and reed covering is quite thick at first, but the vegetative cover breaks down and collapses somewhat. As the vegetation decays it acts like a compost pile and generates its own heat — ingenious little critters.
Muskrat mounds average around 3 feet high above the waterline in marsh environments like I was looking at, however the muskrat mounds I was seeing on the refuge were standing about 4 feet above the waterline or better, and 7 or so feet wide at the base. If the Native American folklore holds true, the muskrats on the refuge are expecting a harsh winter.
Phragmites
Phragmites is an invasive grass species that can have a significant impact on river and wetland environments. You can see the tall feathery heads of the grass stalk waving in the wind. If not controlled, Phragmites can choke the life out of a wetland or river system.
Phragmites spreads by seed and by rhizome, runners in the ground. Seed heads of the plant can hold 2000 or more seeds per plant. Research tells us the Phragmites spreads most commonly by seed. This is where the problem comes in.
Just this week, I saw two duck hunters going down the road with their boat blinds covered in Phragmites. I’ll admit it is great camo; it is plentiful and easy to find here in the valley. You just go cut it and affix it to your blind. The problem comes when you move your blind to wherever you’re hunting. Thousands of seeds blow off the blind as it is going down the road and can start new Phragmites colonies. Not a good thing. Please don’t contribute to the spread of this invasive species.
Deer movement
There are lots of cautions out to drivers this time of the year to watch for deer moving due to the harvest. Harvest operations do cause deer to move, but is a natural thing for them to do this time of the year because it is their breeding season.
Deer are bunching up into herds right now. Earlier this week I was driving on Newberry Access and counted over 70 whitetail deer feeding in the fields west of the highway between East Philip Avenue and the South Platte River. On my trip up into the Sandhills, I saw about 50 mule deer feeding in a harvested field just southwest of Thedford.
Deer will move from their bedding areas to where they feed every day. Quite often their travel routes cross roadways. Dawn and dusk can be risky times to travel in these areas. Keep your eyes open and slow down where trees and cover come close to the road. There are high probability spots where deer will cross the road.
Firearm
deer season
Beginning Nov. 16, tree lines and river bottoms will be harboring an army of hunters. Nebraska’s firearm deer season opens at dawn and the season will run until sundown Nov. 24. Technically, shooting hours are 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset.
Double check your gear. Here are a few things, required by the regulations you need to have with you in the field:
» Permit: You must carry your permit with you while actively hunting. It must be for the unit in which you are hunting and it must be signed by the person to whom it is issued. As soon as your deer is down you must punch holes or notch your permit, showing species, sex and date of kill. The canceled permit must be kept with the deer at all times in the field.
» Hunter orange: You must wear a minimum of 400 square inches of blaze orange so it can be easily seen on your head, chest and back.
» Habitat Stamp: Residents age 16 and older and all nonresidents must carry proof of a valid Nebraska Habitat Stamp while hunting big game.
» Weapon: Make sure you have your rifle pistol or shotgun with you, and the correct ammunition you need for it. If you really want a challenge, hand thrown spears or spears used with an atlatl are legal.
Special days
There are a couple of special days this weekend. Nov. 10 marks the 244th birthday of the United States Marine Corps. Ooh-Rah!
Nov. 11 is Veterans Day. Whatever you are doing to enjoy your weekend, thank a veteran for providing you with that privilege. I saw a sign recently that I liked: ”If you can read this, thank a teacher. If you are reading it in English, thank a Veteran!” There is a lot of truth to that.
And for those who understand, Semper Fi.
