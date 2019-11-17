Windham: What do buck rubs really mean?

I am in deer camp this morning. I am scanning the Platte River bottoms and a couple of Conservation Reserve Program fields looking for a trophy buck.
I obviously wrote this before I headed to camp. I thought about things that get a deer hunter’s adrenalin pumping and buck rubs are one of them. Here are some insights on what a rub can mean for the hunter, and maybe help you formulate a better hunt plan for your trophy buck.
First of all, bucks rub trees to leave scent and visual markings that tell every other deer in the area that they are here. In many cases it is a signal of a buck that intends to breed. Bucks also use this as a type of isometric exercise to bulk up neck and shoulder muscles for the inevitable sparring that occurs between bucks.
Bigger rubs equal bigger bucks! The size of the tree being rubbed can give you a clue on the size of the buck in the area. All bucks will rub small trees of 1 to 3 inches in diameter. Four-inch or thicker trees are generally used by 3-year-old or older bucks. Look too for rubs of similar size. Mature bucks will rub 3 to 4 times more trees than younger buck, and mature bucks start earlier. If you have been doing your scouting, you may have noticed rubs beginning to appear about the end of September.
Rubs represent the calling card of a buck. Other deer can smell the rub and tell from the pheromones left the buck’s general health, so social status and intentions to breed. A rub also stimulates does and get them ready to breed. Rubs can also warn off younger bucks.
When a new buck begins to establish himself in an area, the rubs will often be in a line, making a trail that follows features in the landscape, like a river, timberline or base of a ravine or canyon. Hunters can read these signs and figure out travel routes, and if you are lucky, backtrack the trail to the buck’s bedding area.
A new rub that shows up in your hunting area can help you pinpoint a buck’s location. He’s probably holding tight to a receptive doe! If that new rub is also in close proximity to shredded saplings and brush, keep a sharp eye out. These are signs that the buck is at peak rut and a great spot to watch. A buck is usually traveling through the area once or twice a day with a receptive doe. A spot like this can be “hot” for a few days.
If you find a spot with lots of rubs you have found a staging area. It is like a community greeting spot for the deer in the area. They represent a good spot for taking an average/younger buck, but the big boys generally don’t hand out here.
Now, if you get back in the deep, dark places in the timber where few things go, and you find a rub on a tree measuring 6 to 12 inches across — jackpot! These rare rubs tell you that a really mature buck lives close by. Find a good spot to set up downwind and high if possible. Watch this spot for several days during the season. You just may get a shot at the trophy deer you’ve been looking for. Good luck.
Deer calls
With respect to using deer calls, right now would be a good time for buck grunts and antler rattling. Grunts can be used to “blind call” unseen bucks. Try short and rhythmic grunting sound that trail off at the end. The buck “snort-wheeze” can also be a very effective call to use now. It is an aggressive sound that can attract a dominant buck.
If you do any antler rattling, start out with some light tine-ticking sounds in case there’s a buck bedded nearby. If no buck shows himself, start rattling more vigorously. Don’t be bashful about making a lot of noise. In the buck’s world that kind of racket means “strangers are in my backyard” and he may come running into the fight.
As the season goes on and you think you are in a post-rut scenario, use a doe bleat call. The doe bleat is a very effective call and will pull in adult does consistently. If you pull in a doe, a buck may follow.
Bedding areas
There are many studies out there where biologists study the movement of deer. The Quality Deer Management Association (qdma.com) does some very definitive research on this topic.
“One study in Texas that used GPS tracking collars to monitor deer movements found that deer were only active about 40 percent of each 24-hour period,” said Brian Murphy, wildlife biologist and CEO of the QDMA. “So, deer are inactive more than they are active.”
Bedding areas are generally the thickest, darkest tangles of brush in an area. Getting inside that area to hunt is not really practical. I’m talking areas so thick that you can’t believe a buck could walk through it. Trying to sneak into a spot like this is all but impossible.
You need to find a vantage point that is downwind where you can watch the area and catch that big buck leaving or coming back to rest. To always have a vantage point downwind, I usually have to have at least three blinds set up. Once I determine the wind direction I will walk into my blind by different routes so as not to develop a pattern the deer can recognize or have too much human scent build up in any particular area.
Hunting a bedding area is an all-day affair. As the QDMA study showed, bucks are only active about 40% of the day. However, during the rut, a buck may move at any time of the day so you have to be there to be able to make your shot. I have taken a number of big deer at mid-day and early afternoon. A couple of my blinds are almost like tents. I can be quite comfortable in them for long periods of time.
Knowing the core home range of a big buck really helps your chances of getting him. Other QDMA studies have shown that if a buck felt any kind of pressure from hunters it will stay where it feels safest about 95% of the day.
