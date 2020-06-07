Windham: Wrapping up the spring turkey season

Nebraska’s spring turkey season is in the history books. This was a very unique season with dealing with COVID-19 issues and the weather that seemed to prolong the mating season. I think the whole cycle of breeding was pushed back several weeks.
This is the latest I have ever had to hunt to fill out my permits. My last hunt of the season was on May 30, just one day short of the official end of the season. I normally have my tags filled by mid-April.
My last hunt was a bit different too. I hunted in a big hay meadow. I had been watching the birds for a week or so. I noticed that a couple gobblers were still following hens, but there was no talking between the hens and toms. That just seemed a bit odd to me.
On the day I hunted I got myself situated in the tall grass where the birds seemed to congregate in the late afternoon. There would be no stalking with these birds. I knew I would just have to wait it out and hope one of the toms got close enough for a shot.
I saw my first tom about 4:30 in the afternoon as I was walking in to where I intended to hunt. Actually, the tom saw me first and sprinted out of the field. I though I had blown my hunt right then, but decided to sit it out for a while.
A little over and hour passed before I saw turkeys again. A pair of hens appeared to the west of me and were slowly moving in my direction. Perhaps 20 minutes later, two toms came out of the timber and followed along the route the hens were taking. The hens were about 75 yards away and the toms were back at the 120-yard mark.
I sat tight and played like I was a tuft of grass. The turkeys kept coming and at one put a hen walked right around me. One of the toms held back and the other was now about 45 yards away. I laid on my side and raised my camera to get a picture. I pointed my camera in the general direction and took a photo. Only my camera, hand and wrist were above the level of the grass.
As soon as I looked at the photo and knew I had a decent picture I sat the camera aside and got myself ready to make my shot. One of the toms was beginning to lower from a full strut, about 40 yards away and not making any sounds.
I made one last quick peek over the top of the grass to verify where the tom was, took off the safety on my shotgun and did a quick sit up. I zeroed the tom in my sights and pulled the trigger. The tom disappeared in the grass. Only the hens and the second tom were up and running away. I took about 15 steps and could see my last gobbler of the 2020 spring season down in the grass.
Now it is time to officially switch over to fishing.
Boating safety
Our recent Memorial Day weekend traditionally marks the beginning of the boating season in Nebraska. Historically it is one of the busiest boating weekends of the year. The Fourth of July weekend generally is the biggest boating weekend in Nebraska.
The U.S. Coast Guard released its 2018 recreational boating statistics recently, its latest statistical report, and here are the numbers
» In 2018, the Coast Guard counted 4,145 accidents that involved 633 deaths.
» There were 2,511 injuries and approximately $46 million dollars of damage to property.
» The fatality rate was 5.3 deaths per 100,000 registered recreational vessels.
» Compared to the previous report, the number of accidents decreased 3.4%, the number of deaths decreased 3.8%, and the number of injuries decreased 4.5%.
» Where the cause of death was known, 77% of fatal boating accident victims drowned.
» Of those drowning victims, 84% were not wearing a life jacket.
» Where length was known, eight out of every ten boaters who drowned were using vessels less than 21 feet in length.
» Alcohol use is the leading known contributing factor in fatal boating accidents. Where the primary cause was known, it was listed as the leading factor in 19% of deaths.
» Where instruction was known, 74% of deaths occurred on boats where the operator did not receive boating safety instruction.
» Only 18% percent of deaths occurred on vessels where the operator had received a nationally-approved boating safety education certificate.
» There were 177 accidents in which at least one person was struck by a propeller that resulted in 25 deaths.
» Operator inattention, improper lookout, operator inexperience, machinery failure, and excessive speed rank as the top five primary contributing factors in accidents.
» Where data was known, the most common vessel types involved in reported accidents were open motorboats (46%), personal watercraft (19%), and cabin motorboats (15%).
» Where data was known, the vessel types with the highest percentage of deaths were open motorboats (50%), kayaks (13.5%), and canoes (7%).
Have a safe and fun boating season.
