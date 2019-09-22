Windham: Wyoming — they call it rifleman’s country

The archery and muzzleloader seasons are open in Nebraska for antelope. Some adjacent states have their antelope seasons running as well. I recently had an opportunity to share a hunting camp with some friends out in Wyoming and take advantage of a herd reduction hunt.
Pronghorn, the technically correct name for antelope, are the only surviving member of a group of mammals that once roamed the continent and they are the fastest land mammal in North America, running at speeds of 60 miles per hour. Although they are also known as the pronghorn antelope, they are not a true antelope. True antelope are an African animal. These are unique creatures in the animal kingdom with no close relatives.
Anyone who has ever witnessed these animals run knows that the pronghorn is built for speed. This is how they have escaped predators for millennia. They have oversized hearts and lungs so that they can keep running for miles.
Although built for running and speed, the pronghorn does not like to jump. In its native environment, the Great Plains, the pronghorn really never needed to learn how to jump. Then fencing came along and the pronghorn was in a quandary. Nothing in their evolution taught them how to jump over anything. They have learned to go under fences rather than jump over them. Hunters can take advantage of this trait.
Another adaptation for survival is the pronghorn’s eyes. Biologists think they are about the equivalent of eight power binoculars. The pronghorn also has a 320-degree field of vision. Seeing them before they see you does not happen often.
Our hunt took place in southeast Wyoming. It is an area that the Wyoming Game and Fish Department has deemed unmanageable. The once wide-open spaces are now being carved up into acreages for homes and ranchettes. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department believes it will be too difficult to try to manage the pronghorn herds with all the new construction and habitat destruction. They issued lots of permits to basically eliminate the herd in this area. For an out of state hunter, a doe permit is an over-the-counter affair and inexpensive. It is very reasonable for an out-of-state hunt.
Mark Kealy of Sidney was our “hunt boss” and the person who invited me to camp. Kealy has had a relationship with the landowner where we had our camp for years. The landowner has about 15 contiguous sections of ground that make the shape of a large “L” if you could see it from the air.
There are now houses popping up around the property. Houses and small acreages mean more fences. To avoid the fences, the pronghorn move to more open areas, which is where we had our camp. It was classic wide-open prairie — long shots were going to be the norm. This is rifleman’s country.
We set up our camp on a ridge, one of the highest points on the landscape. From there we could see pronghorn literally miles away. As soon as any pronghorns are spotted, we’d use either pickups or four-wheelers to drive along the bottoms of the draws and shallow valleys to try and get closer to the animals without being seen. While it sounds good in theory, it rarely worked. The pronghorns would spot us long before they could get close enough for a shot and begin to move off. It can be exasperating.
My first attempt at a pronghorn actually came in camp. “Goats! Goats!” someone yelled. A small herd of about 25 pronghorn trotted down the draw to the north of our camp and gathered at a fence line to cross. Pronghorn have very specific points where they will cross under a fence. They will stand around and watch while each animal goes under the fence, one at a time.
I grabbed my rifle, an Interarms Mauser that had been re-barreled to .308. Up until this trip it had been a very dependable rifle. I braced myself across the tailgate of a pickup. A big doe was standing broadside about 450 yards away.
I pulled up the slack in my trigger — click. I cycled the action and put another round in the chamber, aimed and pulled the trigger again — click. Nothing. Later I was to discover that I had a broken firing pin. That’s why you always bring more than one rifle on hunts far away from home.
Wade Smith of Sidney had dropped into a prone position near me. “Misfire!” I called out. “Take it, Wade!” The crack of Smith’s rifle instantly echoed across the draw and the doe collapsed in her tracks.
Mike Myrick of Corrales, New Mexico, was also in camp. During one of his forays across the prairie on his four-wheeler he spotted a small herd of pronghorns. He dropped down in a draw to keep out of sight. After covering perhaps a half mile, he shut down his vehicle. He crept up over the crest of the draw he was in and was only about 65 yards from the herd. The pronghorns instantly took off for the horizon.
Myrick is a big fan of Winchester lever action rifles. He was hunting with a Model 94, chambered in .30-30. The next few seconds looked like an old western movie. He stood up, levered the carbine and put a shot on a doe running straight away at 125 yards. Impressive.
The next morning, as we were sipping our coffee, Kealy spotted another group of pronghorns several miles off. We jumped in the vehicles and moved to a spot where I thought I might get a shot. I was now carrying my 6.5x55 Mauser bolt action and got dropped off at a spot where the pronghorn might try to escape.
As soon as the animals saw the vehicles they took off down a draw. They came out of the shallow canyon and ran south. It looked like they would pass at about 140 yards and quartering away from me. I quickly dropped to a kneeling position and picked out a set of three does running together. I put my point of aim at more than a full body length in front of the lead animal and pulled the trigger. I saw the pronghorn falter and peel off from the herd.
A couple more shots rang out from my partners further up the draw. I saw another animal go down and the rest of the herd disappeared over the horizon.
Myrick was on the hillside above me on his ATV and saw my doe go down. “Nice shot!” Myrick called to me as he drove up. “I saw your doe go down over there,” he said as he pointed to a spot in the grass. “Hop on. I’ll take you over there.”
Now it was time for the real work to begin. Good hunt and good friends — that made it a great trip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.