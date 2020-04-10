Winners announced for McCook Community College Paint-In exhibition

Chase County artist Gabbi Krutsinger was named “Best of Show” winner for the McCook Community College 2020 Paint-In Exhibition, according to a press release. Her oil painting “Floral” was selected among more than 300 entries in this year’s contest.
Since the campus was closed because of nation-wide health concerns over COVID-19, this year’s exhibition was done virtually on Facebook instead of the Wrightstone Fine Arts Gallery on campus.
“This has been a difficult time for everyone and I want to congratulate all the medal winners and especially want to thank all of the talented young artists who contributed in our virtual gallery – you and your teachers have helped bring us all a beautiful distraction,” said MCC Art Instructor and Wrightstone Gallery Director Rick Johnson.
He said with all of this year’s directed health measures it was important to figure out a way to continue the annual Paint-In in some way. For the past 40 years the high school paint-in exhibition, as well as the in-person team paint-in competition, has promoted fine arts in area high schools, has helped artists and teachers network and has served as an important recruiting tool to find talented artists to attend MCC.
Johnson judged those pieces – all submitted digitally -- on the merits of technical ability, compositional arrangement, creativity/originality, execution, effort-craftsmanship, and presentation in seven categories including: Painting, drawing, prints, mixed media, three dimensional, pottery and digital/photography.
Each of the seven category had four awards including medals for first, second and third place and a Judge’s Choice Award which also includes three free credit hours at an MCC art course of the winner’s choice.
“I hope to see everyone next year back in the Peter and Dolores Graff Event Center on our beautiful campus next year for our competition of collaborative school painting on a theme -- and of course, next year make plans to visit the MCC Wrightstone Gallery with the "non social-distancing gathering" and viewing of the full competition of art on our gallery walls.”
Here are the winners of this year’s Paint-In Competition:
Digital and Photography – Judge’s Choice: Bo Edgar, Blue Hill, “Clouds Above the Sky” (Photoshop); 1. Elaine Roggenkamp, Southwest, “Our Barn” (photography); 2. Colbi Smith, Arnold “Camouflage” (photography); 3. Halie Recoy, Arnold, “Self Portrait” (Adobe Illustrator).
Three-Dimensional – Judges Choice: Tanner Deisley, Arapahoe “American Flag” (wood sculpture): 1. Madison Menke, Blue Hill, “Taco” (fiber and hand painted); 2. Maverick Macek, Gothenburg, “Basic Forms” (poster board) 3. Autumn Lane, Southern H.S., “Pillar of Hope.”
Pottery – Judges Choice: Elise Aguilar, McCook, “Cardinal” (ceramic with lid); 1. Xanthia Brian, Gothenburg, “Sgraffito” (slab project with Sgraffito application; 2. Kailey Wilcox, Southwest, “Pitcher with Handle” (wheel-thrown); 3. Karington Sims, Southern Valley, “Connected to family” (wheel-thrown ceramics).
Mixed Media -- Judge’s Choice: Kailey Wilcox, Southwest, “Toucans” (batik process); 1. Ashlyn Brown, Southern Valley, “Inked”; 2. Alayna Cox, Blue Hill, untitled (painting on material, machine and hand-stitched); 3. Corrine Baker, Southwest, “Koi Pond” (batik process).
Prints/Printmaking – Judge’s Choice: Lauren Bahe, Arapahoe, “John Lennon: (reduction print); 1. Emily Loker, McCook, “Got to Bee Bright” (print); 2. Kassidy Wilcox, Southwest, “Pineapple” (block print): 3. Brie Shald, Southwest, “Music” (block print).
Drawing – Judges Choice: Lauren Bahe, Arapahoe, “Butterflies” (white charcoal); 1. Carissa Hill, Chase County, untitled (air brush and pencil); 2. Abigail Huntley, Cambridge, “Wish” (charcoal); 3. Madison Menke, Blue Hill, “The Win” (graphite).
Painting – Judges Choice: Hannah Lovell, Wauneta-Palisade, “Boy” (acrylic painting; 1. Carissa Hill, Chase County, untitled (oil painting). 2. Riley Owens, Chase County, untitled (acrylic painting; 3. Hayden Johnson, McCook, “Contrast” (oil on panel).
You can view the gallery on the McCook Community College Facebook page at facebook.com/MPCCMcCook/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.