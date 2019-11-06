Starting today, the North Platte Area Sports Commission is hosting a six-week cornhole league at Wild Bill’s, 1100 S. Jeffers St.

Registration each week is at 6 p.m. with play beginning at 6:15 p.m. Registration is $5 per player or $10 per team each week, which will feature a double elimination tournament with nightly cash prizes.

The sports commission, which is a part of the North Platte and Lincoln County Visitors Bureau, is also hosting the American Cornhole League Midwest No. 3 Regional Tournament on Dec. 13-14 at the D&N Event Center.

For more details on the American Cornhole League Midwest Regional Tournament, go to playnorthplatte.com/acl-cornhole-regional or call Samantha Geisler at 308-221-6865 or sgeisler@playnorthplatte.com.

