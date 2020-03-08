The Women In Agriculture program from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on March 19 at the West Central Research & Extension Center located at 402 W. State Farm Road. The deadline to sign-up for the event is March 13. The program will feature:
» Susan Harris, Extension educator — rural health, wellness and safety speaking on “Our Stress & Communicating With Those Who Are Stressing.”
» Hannah Esch, Engler student at UNL and founder of Oak Barn Beef speaking on “Entrepreneurship In Rural Communities.”
» Ann Dimmitt, IMP Manager – Twin Platte NRD speaking on “Ground Water In Agriculture Today.”
» Updates on USDA agencies programs, Nebraska Extension programs and Annie’s Projects.
Lunch will be served free of charge. Preregister by Friday with Kristy King by calling 308-534-2360 Ext. 3, or by contacting Randy Saner by email at randy.saner@unl.edu or by phone at 308-532-2683.
