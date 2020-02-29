Janelle Higgins
Janelle Higgins is the head softball coach and dean of student life at North Platte Community College. As the coach, she teaches her team valuable lessons in respect, hard work, success, failure and how to have fun. Because of her work with the players on her team, she is being nominated for Education.
Her passion extends to the North Platte community through involvement in many events and organizations. Some events she has been a part of include Strike Out Childhood Cancer, benefit game between North Platte police and fire departments, TeamMates mentoring, Double Dips Dine Out for RDAP and many more.
Jodi Howard
Jodi Howard received nominations for Education. She truly cares about North Platte youth and the educators at our local schools. As the executive director of the North Platte Public Schools Foundation, she has developed a teacher recognition award within the district and has been able to double the ability to meet the foundation’s Reach Grant program. Through her leadership and dedication she has led the NPPS Foundation on a great path.
“Jodi is a positive role model in a profession that urgently needs quality women leaders. She inspires trust through her work ethic, reliability, intelligence and, perhaps most importantly, her commitment to a student-first philosophy,” Superintendent Ron Hanson said.
Jodi’s involvement with our community is not limited to the school district. She is an active volunteer with the Lil’ Cowgirl Program.
“She has a talent of making these sessions fun for the girls while enhancing their public speaking. I have had many girls tell me they have benefited from the lessons they learned from her during the Lil’ Cowgirl Clinic,” said nominator Peggy Moorhead.
Madonna Madsen
For over 20 years, Madonna Madsen has been providing support and love to her students and their families. The owner of Old MacDonald Preschool is being nominated in the Education category for her extraordinary level of commitment to those who have attended her preschool. She provides students with guidance to develop relationships, empowers them to navigate their emotions and allows them to feel safe in the environment she has created. Her encouragement is also extended to parents. She continues to be a positive resource and sounding board to families and past students.
“Ms. Madonna has an unmatched level of compassion and a deep-seated devotion to help every child she teaches to walk away from her classroom better, brighter, and with more confidence,” said nominator TinaMaria Fernandez
