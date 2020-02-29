Shae Caldwell
Shae Caldwell and her husband bought a small screenprint business eight years ago. Since then, Shae has led the business through growth and managed two additional businesses. She genuinely cares for their employees, customers and our community. In 2019 she received the North Platte Entrepreneur of the Year Award.
Shae gets involved any chance she can: substitute teaching, managing her daughter’s softball and basketball team, coordinating events and being instrumental in the development of Blackledge Park. Shae is a member of the North Platte Trails Network, actively trying to bring safer transportation alternatives to the area. She is also involved with North Platte Public Schools Foundation; North Platte Parks, Recreation and Wellness Foundation; North Platte Chamber Hostess; North Platte Area Chamber Economic Development Committee; North Platte Downtown Association; and many more. She has also been actively pushing out #iamnorthplatte — a movement to bring positivity to the North Platte area.
“As I sat down to put all of these achievements on paper, I find it amazing that one person has been able to accomplish so much and has the desire to accomplish even more. I hope that you can see as clearly as I see that this is a woman who is driven to see North Platte become the best it can be,” Jeff Caldwell wrote.
Shae is described as being someone who is never afraid of a challenge. She is always willing to step up and do what she can to help organizations, events, a neighbor and even a competitor. Ultimately her focus is the success of North Platte.
Kellie Golden
Kellie Golden was one of five women who founded a solely female-owned real estate company, Coldwell Banker Preferred Group. Golden is being nominated in Business in the same year that Coldwell Banker Preferred Group celebrates 25 years of service.
Golden’s passion for the community can be shown by the organizations and boards she has been a part of. She has been on the boards of Great Plains Health Care Foundation, North Platte Public Schools Foundation, LincUP and the Board of Realtors. She has also proudly supported the following organizations: Habitat for Humanity, Prairie Art Center, Mid-Plains United Way and many others.
“If you want to know the heartbeat of this community, spend an hour with Kellie,” said nominator Sheri Mullen.
Libby Lashley wrote, “Kellie’s commitment to her community is commendable, both in business as well as her volunteer service. She has built a successful business that has flourished through economic changes and she continues to be committed to growing and improving our community.”
Stephanie Phye
Stephanie Phye is being recognized in business for opening a local day care, All Seasons. The day care is located at Linden Estates and is a benefit to the children and residents. Phye loves to bring joy to both groups through the work she does at the day care. She is always supportive to her staff and works to bring more resources to the day care to keep improving and provide the best to the children and staff.
“She is a true inspiration and has definitely earned her place as a leader in our community.” Michelle Whips wrote.
