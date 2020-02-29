Amy Minshull
Amy Minshull is being nominated in Cultural Arts for her success in photography. She was just 16 when she became a photographer assistant. Now she owns two photography businesses in North Platte: A Moment Photography and Nebraska Portraits.
What many may not know is that Minshull created Nebraska Portraits after a major auto accident. Her determination and love for our community gave her the strength to pursue her passion and work with the schools in the local area to provide student portraits in 2019. She has been a longstanding successful business owner with A Moment Photography. Her second business, Nebraska Portraits, employs local photographers to allow them to learn the craft.
She has completed her Associate Fellow of Photography and received her Certificate of Professional Photography and a Master of Photography degree from the Professional Photographers of America. Amy is one of 16 certified professional photographers in the state.
Her love for our community can be found not only in the portraits she produces but also in her volunteer efforts. She assisted in beginning a kitchen ministry at Bethel Church and is involved with many other committees and areas of service within the church. Minshull also donates her time to Platte River Run Series, supports Deborah’s Legacy and mentors young photographers.
“Her enthusiasm for state and national work, however, doesn’t hold a candle to her love and investment in the Lincoln County area.” Lindy Hiatt wrote.
Vance Wagener wrote, “I admire and support all of Amy’s accomplishments. She has successfully achieved all of the above since I’ve known her while being a mother of three and supporting her family. I have no problem calling Amy Minshull a Woman of Achievement as in my mind she already is.”
Janna Ryan
Janna Ryan has built her dance and gymnastics studio from the ground up. The many classes that she has brought to the community and dedication she shows to dance and gymnastics are why she is being recognized for Cultural Arts.
Alongside the classes that are regularly offered at Legacy Dance & Gymnastics, Janna brings in many choreographers and dancers to teach dance and cheer clinics throughout the year. She continues to try to provide classes that will fit for any background and experience level. Over the summer, Janna began a class for children on the autism spectrum or with physical challenges. She provided an environment that allowed children to open up and enjoy dance without sensory distractions.
Janna also inspires her students to reach for their goals and encourages them to get involved with the community by running fundraisers or gathering donations for local nonprofits, according to the nomination.
