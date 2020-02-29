Debra McCarthy
Debra McCarthy serves as the Lincoln County District Court clerk. She is being recognized in Government/Law. She has extensive participation in boards, committees, and many organizations outside of her responsibilities with the court. Debra is always willing to step up and volunteer, according to the nomination.
Previously she has served as the treasurer, vice president and president for the Clerk of District Court Association. She was also involved with the Lincoln County Merit Commission. Debra is currently involved with the following: Lincoln County jury commissioner, Lincoln County Mental Health Board, Lincoln County HIPAA Committee, Legislative Committee and Nominating Committee of the Clerks Association.
“We are honored to work alongside such an exceptional leader as well as a dedicated team player,” said the nomination from District Judges Richard A. Birch and Michael E. Piccolo.
Tanya Roberts-Connick
Tanya serves as the chief deputy county attorney. Her passion for law and justice has led to her nomination for Government/Law. For over eight years, she has worked alongside the Lincoln County Victim Witness Unit, where they have witnessed her professionalism and judgment used to benefit both victim and defendant. She has worked with victims and defendants to come to a mutually agreed-upon resolution that is fair to both parties. Juries have been impressed with her knowledge of the law as well as courtroom procedures and her ability to present facts in a clear manner.
Tanya stepped up to lead and help write program guidelines for the Anti-Violence Program. She was also the key person in the implementation of the Domestic Violence Program, and she has been instrumental in the human trafficking task force as well as the Child Support Enforcement Agency. Tanya also actively supports the following organizations: RDAP, CRT, SART and Bar Association.
“In addition to professionally going above and beyond for RDAP and the community, she has also continually personally supported our program. She has painted and redecorated spaces at our shelter facilities, donated Christmas gifts for children served through our program, attended fundraisers, donated various household items, and provided monetary support as well,” wrote Jenny Bonta, executive director of the Rape/Domestic Abuse Program.
