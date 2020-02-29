Fiona Libsack
Fiona Libsack was initially hired as the vice president of marketing at Great Plains Health. Her leadership strength was immediately visible and she was asked to oversee volunteer services and valet services, according to the nomination by Megan McGown. During a time of management transition, she led nutrition and environmental services departments as well. Most recently, her title changed to chief development officer, overseeing several departments including marketing and education.
Fiona leads all staff education initiatives including clinical and non-clinical competencies, skills labs and certification programs. Community education is also offered under Fiona’s leadership. Examples are joint camps for orthopedic patients and advanced life support for EMT squads.
Fiona is a trusted and valued member of the hospital’s senior leadership and executive teams. She is often called upon to offer her perspective on topics outside her direct responsibility. Fiona takes a lead role in facilitating the hospital’s strategic planning. She was instrumental in the hospital’s receipt of the Nebraska Recreation and Parks Association Wellness Initiative Award.
She was also responsible for multiple marketing awards, and submitted the application for the Baldrige Foothills Performance Award that led to receipt of the Peak Award in early 2020. The Peak is the highest award available at the regional (four-state area) level. Great Plains is now eligible to apply for the national Baldrige award.
Fiona Libsack serves on the Rotary board and is past Rotary program chair, co-chair of the Mayor’s Committee on Wellness and Recreation, is a member of the Chamber governmental affairs committee, serves on West Central District Health Department subcommittee and is a North Platte Kids Academy board member. She has had other civic commitments in prior years.
At Great Plains Health, Fiona oversees the Community Health Needs Assessment and is responsible for developing action plans to address those needs. In 2017, Fiona was the only Nebraska recipient of the American Hospital Association Grassroots Champion in Healthcare Advocacy award.
