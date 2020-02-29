April Hodges
April Hodges is a hard worker who is always the first to help anyone around. She worked her way up with Sodexo to become a kitchen manager of the grade schools, according to her nomination. In 2011 she started foster care and now has guardianship of three kids. April has volunteered many hours as a 4-H leader and with her church. She can be seen always supporting her kids at games.
Molly Morales
North Platte native and local TeamMates coordinator Molly Morales has been nominated in Social Services.
Molly always exhibits grace and passion when working with the students at area schools, according to her nomination. She donates her time to help with the North Platte High School Food Pantry and is always stepping up to ensure the students have what they need. This goes outside of the material things she also provides them with genuine care and love.
“Over the years Molly has been an unsung hero for students,” nominator Brandy Buscher wrote.
“Molly shows genuine care and concern for the students in our district and community. Her excitement, determination, and dedicated work with TeamMates shows her true compassion for helping support our youth,” Jennifer Schlager said in the nomination.
Alicia Odean
Alicia Odean has served as a social worker for 14 years at Great Plains Health’s Behavioral Health department. She is always able to find creative ways to complete hard tasks. Alicia’s passion for her patients is admirable. She finds ways to help set her patients up for success with their treatment plans and ensures they have everything they need. Even when things do not go according to plan, she does not back down; she finds another way to solve the problem at hand.
“Alicia finds working with the mental health community rewarding. She is a voice for the mentally ill, to empower themselves and helps patients to lead fulfilling and independent lives,” nominator Cindy Pueppka said.
