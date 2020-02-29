Addilyn Wilson
Addilyn Wilson, a freshman at Hershey High School, has already made a huge impact. Currently holding the title of Miss Swedish Days Outstanding Teen, she uses her platform to promote Mentoring Matters: Embracing Uniqueness, Potential and Success.
Addilyn has hosted many events to benefit the community and has logged over 200 hours of community service. She organized a backpack drive that provided many area youth with school essentials and hosted a Daddy-Daughter Dance in Hershey that raised over $1,200 for TeamMates Scholarships.
Her involvement extends to the Santa Cop Christmas, Salvation Army, Partner Up Rodeo and Buddy Ball for special needs kids, and raising money for Children’s Miracle Network. Addilyn’s motto is “You don’t have to be perfect to be amazing.”
“The TeamMates Organization is very fortunate to have Addilyn as a spokesperson. She may only be a freshman in high school, but she is making a huge impact!” Jennifer Hampton wrote.
Rachel Mullen
Rachel Mullen started her own business at the age of 13, Rachel Mullen Photography. Later, she added to her entrepreneurial skills by starting a cupcake business. Rachel’s skills are not limited to baking and photography; she is also a writer, graphic designer and a registered nurse. She works with Coldwell Banker and is the creator of its biweekly e-zine “Destination Home.”
Rachel also steps out to help the community; she has been involved with Tree of Home for Liberty House, the Mid-Plains United Way chili feeds, Run For Your Life 5K and many more activities.
“Registered nurse, award-winning photographer, graphic designer, writer and baker ... it’s hard to believe but this describes not five, but just one, single young woman that has accomplished so much in her first 25 years. I can only imagine what the next 25 will bring,” Kimberly J. Hipp said in her nomination.
