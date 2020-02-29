Holly Barraclough
New to the community, Holly Barraclough has not been shy about stepping in and volunteering her time to help those in the North Platte area. Holly truly wants to see others succeed and she always finds a way to lift those around her up, according to her nomination.
She is actively involved in many local area nonprofits and events. She passionately donates her time to North Platte Community Playhouse, Miss Nebraska Scholarship Organization, Make-A-Wish Wish Granter, Fur the Love of Paws, Crimestoppers Board, Walk to End Alzheimer’s and many more.
“Moving to a new community may cause others to step back, but Holly was an exception: she personally reached out to Make-A-Wish and the Miss Nebraska organization to find a way to help serve,” Amy Sabatka said.
“To know Holly is to know an encourager, a coach, an artist, a humanitarian, a volunteer and, most of all, a friend,” Tyler Cronin said.
Nancy Mack
Nancy Mack has been helping to improve the community for over 40. Nancy has volunteered countless hours working with the Grace Ministries Food Pantry, helping to feed many hungry people in our community. She has also donated time working with the Prairie Arts Center, Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation, Boy Scouts and PTA, and serves meals for the Habitat for Humanity work crews. Nancy also has organized many funeral dinners for grieving families.
“To Nancy, providing this ‘pay-back’ to the community is as essential as breathing. Her lifetime of giving has richly helped the North Platte community,” nominator Ned Mack said.
Randa Musil
Randa Musil’s professional and personal life involves helping those around her. She works for Goodwill Industries to help people find employment. She goes above and beyond to those she assists. Randa also volunteers her time with MOPS and her local church, and is passionate about helping with Deborah’s Legacy and the Women’s Resource Center.
“She never thinks twice about helping someone,” nominator Sarah Shaver wrote.
Kathy Swain
Kathy Swain's love for this community brought her back. After retiring and moving to Lincoln, she always found herself traveling to North Platte. She came out of retirement when her dream job opened up. Kathy now serves as vice president of the North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corp. She is also actively involved with Leadership Lincoln County Committee, Agri Business Committee, Tourism Advisory Council and Relay for Life of the Plains Committee, and she can be found at many meetings and events around North Platte.
“Kathy is one of the most dedicated, loyal, and committed women that I have worked with. She is a tireless promoter of our community,” Jennifer Priest wrote in the nomination.
