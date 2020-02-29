Lisa Frederick
Lisa is being recognized for her volunteer work with Girl Scouts. Although she is only in the second year of establishment, her troop is being recognized as Troop of the Year for the western part of the state. She cares for each girl in her troop and has created a fun, safe environment to teach the girls many valuable lessons, the nominator reads. Her troop has been out cleaning up local area parks and donated canned goods to food pantries. Aside from being a troop leader, Lisa is also involved with The Rock Church and donates many hours to help where needed. She is an active member of MOPS and is a discussion leader.
Mitzi Mueller
Children’s librarian Mitzi Mueller has developed many programs through the North Platte Public Library. Mitzi always makes a connection to the children who come to the library, according to the nomination. From the time that they are born, her programs introduce them to the joy of reading. Some programs she has developed and is passionate about include gift bags to new babies, Wee Read for children under age 3, weekly storytime for children age 3 through kindergarten and the Summer Reading Program. She works closely with the Kids Klub to provide new programs for that group.
Mitzi reads, sings songs and plays games with the children who attend programs or visit the library. She has a knack for learning everything she can about the children who walk through the library doors, from their names to their interests. She makes children feel important by stopping any project she is working on to help them find the perfect book and focusing on them.
Mitzi can also been seen participating in many community groups such as Foster Grandparents and MOPS, and has been a member of many local organizations.
“If I were to write a book telling the story of our lives in North Platte ...I know that the North Platte Public Library would have its own chapter in our story, and the heroine of that library chapter would most certainly be Mitzi Mueller,” Jessica Stone wrote.
