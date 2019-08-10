Women of Faith, a nonprofit, nondenominational ministry, is inviting women of all ages to the “Be the Light” event Sept. 6-7 at Embassy Suites in Lincoln.
Historically, Women of Faith has held large events throughout the country in stadiums and arenas. However, when GJ and Alita Reynolds of Lincoln purchased the organization in March 2017, they had a different vision.
“Our desire is to use Women of Faith to help women grow in community, in spiritual strength, as a life leader and in real relationships,” Alita Reynolds said. “This is an ongoing process that we provide coaching and direction for in our Ambassador Program on a virtual platform. Our ultimate goal is to ‘each one, reach one,’ and our purpose is to grow the kingdom of God.
“We hope this weekend, in a smaller setting, will connect you with other women of faith who are living vibrant lives. You will be encouraged and empowered on your journey to a deeper relationship with Jesus.”
A story workshop will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 6 at Embassy Suites in Lincoln. A registration fee of $109 is required.
“We believe everyone has a story and would like to equip women in telling their story for sharing with others, speaking or writing,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds said they hope to gather stories for a book that would be published in September 2020.
The main event will be from 6-9 p.m. Sept. 6, and continue at 9 a.m. Sept. 7. A separate registration fee of $109 is required.
More information can be found atwomenoffaith.com or by calling 888-493-2484. Women also are invited to join the Women of Faith Ambassadors Facebook page.