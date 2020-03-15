Weather permitting, work will resume Monday on Interstate 80 from Brule to Ogallala, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
Paul Reed Construction & Supply, Inc., of Gering has the $3,628,388 contract. Work includes grading, concrete pavement, culvert extensions, seeding and electrical work.
Traffic will be maintained with 12-foot width restrictions and lane closures for the duration of the project.
Anticipated completion is April 2020. Motorists are urged to drive cautiously near construction zones and to expect delays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.