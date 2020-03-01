One in six Nebraskans is at risk of developing kidney disease — are you one of them? This means over 300,000 Nebraskans.
During March, the Nebraska Kidney Association is reminding Nebraskans with high blood pressure, diabetes a family history of kidney disease, or being over 60 years old that they are at an increased risk. Early detection is the key to preventing or delaying the onset of kidney disease and avoiding the need for dialysis or transplantation, according to a press release.
The NKA hosts free kidney health screenings across the state as part of its Kidney Early Detection Screening program. Screenings are open to the public and participants receive results onsite. There are two in March.
» March 3: Osceola.
» March 28: Omaha.
A list of upcoming screenings can be found at kidneyne.org
In addition to being screened regularly, at-risk individuals should watch for the following symptoms: loss of appetite, nausea, swollen ankles or feet, fatigue and frequent urination. More serious symptoms, such as severe joint pain or numbness in the hands, occur when kidney function deteriorates to less than 25%. If you experience these symptoms, contact a physician immediately.
The NKA has been helping improve the lives of Nebraskans impacted by kidney disease since 1969. As an independent association without ties to a national organization, 100% of funds raised by the NKA stay in the state to help Nebraskans. For more information, visit kidneyne.org or call 402-932-7200.
