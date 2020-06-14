Young artists demonstrate talent in state art contest

Eleanor Wehr, 13, and her younger sister Tzeitel Wehr, 10, each recently took second place in the Nebraska State Fish Art contest within their respective age groups. They are the daughters of Matt and Macy Wehr of rural North Platte.
The State Fish Art Contest was originally inspired in 1997 by a fifth grader’s homework assignment. She discovered there was little information available on all the different state-fish in the United States. Her interest and work on her assignment was to root of today’s contest. It has grown into an annual international contest. For over 20 years the program has helped educate kids, teachers and parents on aquatic resources, conservation and fish.
“Nebraska became a sponsor state of the State-Fish-Art program for the 2019-20 school year, meaning that we now have a state level competition for the program”, said Larry Pape, Education Specialist and Director of the State Fish Art program for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. “It has been a Wildlife Forever program on the national level for many years. During this first year of sponsorship we had 26 entrants from across Nebraska. The Nebraska Fish Art Contest is an amazing way to connect with young people and highlight the incredible natural resources our state has that are waiting to be explored.”
Entrants may choose to draw a picture of the state fish from the state in which they live or select a recognized state fish from any other state. The state fish for Nebraska is the channel catfish.
Eleanor Wehr decided to choose the Atlantic Sailfish, the State Fish of Florida. And I have to admit, it is a far more attractive specimen than a channel catfish.
“I chose this fish because I love the ocean and we had just gotten back from a family trip to Florida,” Eleanor said.
Tzeital Wehr selected the Greenback Cutthroat Trout, the State fish of Colorado ... also better looking than a catfish!
“I choose it because it was a really pretty fish,” Tzeital said. “I really like the colors of it and I just like to do sketchings.”
“This is a wonderful program to get children engage in nature through a different realm. Wildlife Forever has brilliantly used art to get kids get to learn about multiple aspects of aquatic natural resources. Kids love animals and art and this program this brings it together,” Pape said. “The quality and artistic beauty of many of the entries was astonishing. I believe many of these young artists will always have this talent as part of their lives and am glad we can be an outlet for their creativity. Thanks to all the entrants for sharing their artwork.”
NGPC News
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission had a couple news releases recently week that are of interest to western Nebraskans. Here is a quick review:
The NGPC is working with Ogallala and Keith County area partners to implement actions designed to make Lake McConaughy and Lake Ogallala state recreation areas safer and more family-friendly destinations by enhancing recreational facilities and prohibiting the possession of alcohol. The new regulation, which now bans the possession and consumption of alcohol at the two state recreation areas, officially went into effect June 9.
Management plans also call for increased law enforcement presence and operational efforts to better manage large crowds and help improve recreational experiences for park guests and the safety of first responders. The regulation can be viewed in detail at sos.nebraska.gov.
NGPC Commissioners will consider recommendations for a 2021 mountain lion hunting season at its June 19 meeting in Lincoln. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 9am at the Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St.
The NGPC staff recommendation will be to have a mountain lion season in the Pine Ridge that would have a maximum harvest of four cats, down from eight in 2020. In addition, the number of permits available would be reduced by half compared to 2020.
The objective is to allow a harvest opportunity for mountain lions that permits the lion population to remain resilient and healthy while halting growth or moderately reducing the population. The proposed mountain lion regulations can be viewed at nebraska.gov/nesos/rules-and-regs/regtrack/index.cgi.
Recipe
I will close out this week’s column with a fish recipe. It is a variation of a Japanese fish dish, but it is not sushi. I look at sushi and I see cut bait. I have a firm rule in my camps, “I don’t eat bait!”
This is so simple; you may want to hide your activities from your camp partners so that they fully respect your culinary talents. This will definitely surprise your family and friends. And, if you serve this with Japanese style campfire grilled veggies, it will be a truly different kind of camp meal.
4-8 fish fillets
1 cup of teriyaki sauce
1 roll of aluminum foil
Lay each fillet on its own sheet of foil and turn up the edges so that it creates a bowl shape. Pour on about two tablespoons of teriyaki on each fillet. Wrap fish in individual foil packets and lay it on your campfire coals for about two minutes and then flip to other side. This technique steam cooks the fish and infuses the teriyaki into the fillets. Watch the seams of the foil when they are on the coals. When you see steam venting from the foil, the fish is done.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.