LINCOLN – Wesley Wach of Hayes Center was one of nine youth who visited Washington, D.C., July 14-18 to learn about corn policy development, explore American agriculture outside of the Midwest, and visit with congressional leaders and agribusinesses. The trip was sponsored by the Nebraska Corn Board and was designed to encourage young leaders to take an active role in the agricultural industry.
The nine-member leadership team was Catherine Jones, Bellevue; Morgan Leefers, Syracuse; Liz Ruskamp, North Bend; Brent Lemmer, Atkinson; Nate Lundeen, Minden; Michael Dibbern, Cairo; Alex Voichoskie, Wilcox; Heather Ramsey, Bruning; Wesley Wach, Hayes Center.
Half of the group arrived to D.C. early so they could take part in Trade School offered by the U.S. Grains Council. This hands-on workshop helped the leadership group better understand the importance of global ag trade and provided participants with updates on current and potential trade agreements.
On July 16, the group visited a variety of farms specializing in seafood, grain, fruit and vegetable production.
The leadership team then spent time in Washington, D.C. and visited with USDA Undersecretary Greg Ibach. As the week progressed, the group participated in Corn Congress, a multi-day policy development event organized by the National Corn Growers Association.
During Corn Congress, participants had time to meet with Nebraska’s congressional leaders and national agribusinesses, such as the Nature Conservancy, the Biotechnology Innovation Organization, the Waterways Council, Inc. and the Environmental Defense Fund.
Participants of Nebraska Corn’s leadership group were selected after completing an application process. This is the seventh year the Nebraska Corn Board has sponsored the leadership group.