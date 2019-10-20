KEARNEY — Got an amazing idea for a business or product?
It could be worth $1,000.
The University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Center for Entrepreneurship and Rural Development is accepting entries for its annual Big Idea Kearney competition.
The contest is open to anyone at least 10 years old who has a concept for a business or product. Entries do not have to be complete business models.
Here’s what you do need:
» A description of the product or service;
» What need it serves;
» Its target audience;
» How it would be made available to customers.
To enter Big Idea Kearney, upload a two-minute video of your pitch to YouTube, then submit the URL at unk.edu/bigideakearney. The contest is free, but the deadline is Friday.
Finalists in two divisions — college students and community members — will present their ideas at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 6 at Cunningham’s on the Lake, 610 Talmadge St., in Kearney. Winners, as selected by an audience vote that night, receive $1,000 for first place, $500 for second and $250 for third in each division.
For more information, visit unk.edu/bigideakearney or call 308-865-8199.
