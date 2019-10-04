Calling all artists!
The North Platte Telegraph is accepting submissions for comic strips. Simply download the submission form, use one or both of the templates to draw your original comic strip, and mail it (or bring it in) to The Telegraph. Your comic strip could be printed in The North Platte Telegraph*!
*The North Platte Telegraph will determine which comic strips will be published. Comic strips will be printed in the Classifieds section of the paper.
