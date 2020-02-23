The North Platte Rotary Clubs is inviting all sophomores and juniors to apply to attend this year’s Rotary Youth Leadership Awards Camp July 15-19 in Halsey.
Every year, the North Platte Noon Rotary Club and North Platte Sunrise Rotary Club partner to send six area students to Rotary’s RYLA Youth Leadership Camp. All expenses for the camp are covered by the clubs, according to a press release.
The camp is a five-day outdoor experience that emphasizes teamwork and decision making. In addition, RYLA focuses on service and Rotary’s role in building stronger communities by emphasizing both local and global citizenship.
Applications will be accepted through 11:59 p.m. March 24. Applications will be reviewed by the local club, then you will have an interview and if accepted receive a scholarship to attend the RYLA 2020.
Participants must be committed to attending the full length of the camp. Apply by going to greatplainsryla.org/rylaapplication.
If you have any questions regarding the application or the camp itself, email them to Alisha Forbes at unitedway172@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.