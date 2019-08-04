Research and Educational Foundation announces scholarships
LINCOLN — The Nebraska Hospital Association Research and Educational Foundation is proud to announce the recipients of the 2019 Graduate Studies Tuition Aid Program and the Undergraduate Health Care Career Scholarship Program. Full media release attached.
Recipients of the 2019 graduate studies tuition aid program include:
Broken Bow: Shelly Amsberry, Jennie M. Melham Memorial Medical Center.
Recipients of the 2019 undergraduate health care career scholarship include:
Imperial: Bethany Griffin, Chase County Community Hospital.
Callaway: Dawn Hiatt, Callaway District Hospital.