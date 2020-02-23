UNMC holds white coat ceremony for new students
The University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing recently held Nightingale White Coat Ceremonies to recognize new students in its Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing program. Students are enrolled in the one-year program at one of the college’s nursing divisions located in Omaha, Lincoln, Kearney, Scottsbluff and Norfolk.
During the ceremonies, nursing students recited an oath of professionalism, signed a pledge and donned white coats they will wear until graduation.
Area students:
UNMC College of Nursing Lincoln Division
Gothenburg: Courtney Stephens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.